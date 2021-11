Cardano (ADA) Price Could Decline to 15% Any Moment From Now. Cardano (ADA) is at risk to decline to 15%. If this happens, the ADA price will drop to $1.26. There is a high possibility for Cardano’s ADA price to plummet down to 15% in the crypto market any moment from now. The bearish movement was spotted based on how ADA is currently struggling to secure reliable support to start a new price swing.

