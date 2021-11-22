Sci-Fi/Fantasy Book Group: Elatsoe, by Darcie Little Badger

"I will teach you the most amazing things." Vertical Ent. has released the official trailer for Sensation, a sci-fi mystery thriller from filmmaker Martin Grof arriving right at the end of this year. Haven't heard much about this, another intriguing indie sci-fi that seems to be tearing off more than it can chew. When a lowly postman is inducted into a top-secret superhuman DNA program at a research facility, it's revealed that he'll be able to receive, control + send data based on the senses of others. As his training unfolds, strange and unsettling occurrences begin as he's placed in bizarre scenarios that make him question his reality. Eugene Simon and Emily Wyatt star, with Jennifer Martin and Alastair G. Cumming. From this trailer, it seems like a remix of Inception plus X-Men. Always with a nefarious businessman trying to keep it a secret.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO