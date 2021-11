Harare [Zimbabwe], November 22 (ANI): Three Sri Lanka cricketers at the ICC women's World Cup Qualifier 2021 in Zimbabwe have tested positive for COVID-19 and are isolating. According to ICC, the players tested positive following a screening of all team members after one player showed mild symptoms, as per the bio-secure protocols in place to ensure the safety of all participants in the nine-team event, which got underway in Harare on Sunday.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO