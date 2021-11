Troy has fired head coach Chip Lindsey. Lindsey spent three seasons as the head man for the Trojans program. He went 15-19 including a 5-6 record this season. “I appreciate Coach Lindsey’s hard work over these last three years,” Troy athletic director Brent Jones said in a release from the school. “However, after significant review, a change in leadership is needed. I met with Coach Lindsey this afternoon and informed him that we would be making a change effective immediately. Our expectation for our football program is to compete for championships, and that resolve has not waivered. A full national search will begin immediately for the next head coach of our storied program.”

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO