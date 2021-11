While the Missouri General Assembly normally conducts its work from January through May during the course of the regular legislative session, lawmakers did spend some extra time in the Capital City this year because of an extra legislative session. This particular session was rather short, and we completed it in June. Since then, I have been talking with people in the great northwest part of our state, getting the pulse of our community, before I return to Jefferson City for what will be my last legislative session as a member of the General Assembly.

POLITICS ・ 7 HOURS AGO