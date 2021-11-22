ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State opens as slight favorite over Penn State

By Matthew Lounsberry
Michigan State has opened as a one-point favorite in its regular season finale against Penn State this weekend in East Lansing.

The Spartans and Nittany Lions will battle for the Land-Grant Trophy, which has gone to the winner of this rivalry game since 1993, when Penn State joined the Big Ten Conference.

The two programs have met 35 times, with the series tied 17-17-1. Since the trophy was added to the rivalry, the Nittany Lions hold a 16-9 advantage in the matchup.

The rivalry was the brainchild of former Michigan State coach George Perles, who presented the idea to then-Penn State coach Joe Paterno. The two schools are the nation's two oldest land-grant universities, hence the name of the trophy.

The Spartans enter the contest licking their wounds after a 56-7 loss to Ohio State last week. The Nittany Lions, meanwhile, defeated Rutgers 28-0 in their Week 11 matchup.

Michigan State is going for its tenth win in Mel Tucker's second season in East Lansing, which would be the Spartans first 10-win season since 2017.

SpartanNation

Five takeaways: Michigan State beats Penn State for 10th win

No. 12 Michigan State played through injury, illness and a snow storm to beat Penn State, 30-27, to win the Land-Grant Trophy!. It was a remarkable effort for Mel Tucker and the Spartans, who were without several starters on both sides of the ball due to the aforementioned injuries and illness. Yet, even with a reduced roster, Michigan State reached the 10-win plateau for the first time since the 2017 season.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartan Football Essentials: Plowing Through to Protect the Woodshed

Late it the week word leaked that MSU was hit with a big time flu bug. Before the game the accumulating snow gave you an idea of what kind of game to expect. It had the looks of a low scoring battle in the trenches, but that’s not how it went for the MSU Offense. For the eighth time in 2021 the Spartan Offense scored 30-points or more. This one featured the playmakers that put up so many of those points: Payton Thorne, Kenneth Walker, and Jayden Reed.
EAST LANSING, MI
SpartanNation

Michigan State drops out of Top 10 in new CFP rankings

Michigan State has dropped five spots to No. 12 in the latest rendition of the College Football Playoff Top 25 rankings. The fall was expected after the Spartans' 56-7 loss to Ohio State this past weekend in Columbus. With that loss, Michigan State fell out of the race for a Big Ten East division title, the conference championship and a playoff berth.
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Mel Tucker focused on Penn State, not contract extension

It’s been five days since the Detroit Free Press broke news of the proposed 10-year, $95 million contract extension for Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker, but neither the university or Tucker himself has confirmed that the contract extension has been signed. “That’s not my focus, and that’s not the...
MICHIGAN STATE
SpartanNation

Spartans fall out of Top 10 in updated AP Poll

The 'Game of the Week' in college football didn't live up to the hype on Saturday, as Michigan State was hammered by Ohio State to the tune of 56-7 in Columbus. As expected, the blowout loss resulted in a major step back in both national polls for Michigan State, which dropped 5 spots to No. 12 in the latest Associated Press Top 25.
MICHIGAN STATE
