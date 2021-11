Stephen A. Smith was in attendance for Tuesday night's game between the Nets and Warriors. He didn't like what he saw from Brooklyn — and that's putting it mildly. The ESPN analyst unloaded on the Nets during Wednesday's edition of "First Take" after watching the Warriors hand them a 117-99 loss at the Barclays Center. Golden State led by 22 points at the end of the third quarter, prompting Brooklyn coach Steve Nash to wave the white flag and pull Kevin Durant and James Harden out of the game. Warriors star Stephen Curry continued what has been an electric start, scoring a game-high 37 points on 12-of-19 shooting and earning MVP chants in the Nets' home arena.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO