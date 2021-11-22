ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pima County, AZ

My Reasons For Voting Against Certification Of 2020 General Election Proved Valid

arizonadailyindependent.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs member of the Pima County Board of Supervisors, I voted NO on certification of the 2020 General Election. I was joined by my colleague Supervisor Steve Christy, in perhaps the first time there wasn’t a unanimous vote for certification of an election in Pima County. My vote against...

arizonadailyindependent.com

Comments / 4

Related
Mercer Island Reporter

King County Elections certifies general election results

Three weeks to the day after King County Elections tallied the first round of returns for the Nov. 2 general election, it certified the results of the election. In the Mercer Island City Council realm, Salim Nice, Ted Weinberg and Lisa Anderl officially won their races. For Position 2, Nice (5,602 votes, 58.75%) beat Daniel Becker (3,921, 41.12%); for Position 4, Weinberg (5,193, 54.19%) defeated Michael D. Curry (4,384, 45.75%); and for Position 6, Anderl (5,334, 55.49%) beat Kate Akyuz (4,265, 44.37%).
KING COUNTY, WA
mvskokemedia.com

Unofficial General Election results

General Election Day for the Muscogee (Creek) Nation National Council Seat B was held Nov. 13 with early voting held Nov. 9 & 10. Three incumbents have been ousted by challengers in the Okfuskee, Okmulgee and Tulsa District. Sandra Golden, who previously served on Council, defeated Okfuskee District Representative Travis...
OKMULGEE, OK
WDSU

Important deadlines ahead of the Dec. 11 general election

NEW ORLEANS — The General/Orleans Municipal Parochial General Election is fast approaching with Dec. just around the corner. Here’s some important deadlines ahead of Dec. 11:. The deadline to register to vote in person or by mail is Nov. 10. The deadline to register to vote through the GeauxVote Online...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Maricopa, AZ
Local
Arizona Elections
State
Georgia State
Pima County, AZ
Elections
Pima County, AZ
Government
County
Pima County, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
floridapolitics.com

Pinellas County to add two new early voting sites for 2022 General Election

The new sites will mean all residents are within five miles of an early voting location. Two new early voting sites will open in Pinellas County for the 2022 General Election. The new sites will mean 91% of Pinellas County residents will live within five miles of an early voting location, and all voters will be within three miles of a mail ballot drop-off location.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
bocojo.com

Shortened Filing Period for April General Municipal Election

The general municipal election scheduled for April 5, 2022, will feature contests for several important offices in Southern Boone County. In addition to positions on the SoBoCo School District Board of Education, three Ashland alderman contests will be decided upon by voters as well. The city of Ashland will also be choosing a new mayor, after current mayor Richard Sullivan announced this week that he will not seek re-election. Mayor Sullivan released the following statement explaining his decision: “It’s been an honor to serve our growing city for the past three and a half years. Two years as Ward Two Alderman and currently as Mayor. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed providing leadership working with the board of aldermen, city staff, developers, and residents as Ashland continues to thrive as one of the fastest growing communities in our state. I’m grateful for every person who has and continues to support my role as a public servant. Life is full of challenges and we never know what tomorrow may bring. In recent months, I’ve been juggling and navigating the unexpected decline in my aging parent’s health. My father particularly will need and rightly deserves more of my time and attention as he struggles with the ongoing cognitive issues he’s facing. Those family and friends closest to me know how hard this decision has been, but I will not seek a second term as mayor. I will, however, continue to support and invest in this community as much as possible even after my term is over in April 2022. Our community is full of competent and capable individuals. I will continue to encourage others to step up, get involved, and serve. I believe the best is yet to come as we collectively work together to keep the community we love and choose to call home always growing forward.” House Bill 271, signed into law by Missouri Governor Mike Parson last June, limited local officials’ authority to issue public health orders and outlawed vaccine passports. The measure also shortened the filing period for the coming election by two weeks. Candidates will now have from Tuesday, December 7, 2021, at 8:00am through Tuesday December 28, 2021, at 5:00pm to file for office.
ASHLAND, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mollie Hemingway
wina.com

Two House Democrats seek recounts after Monday election certification

RICHMOND (WINA) – Two freshman Democratic state delegates elected 2 years ago, who apparently lost November 2nd, are seeking recounts. The state board of elections certified results Monday, which opens the way for a state-financed recount in districts where the margin is within a-half-percent. Republican Karen Greenhalgh was certified winner...
RICHMOND, VA
arizonadailyindependent.com

Pollster Finds Kelly Faces “Alarming” Favorables One Year Out From Election

PHOENIX, AZ – When Sen. Mark Kelly was elected in 2020, his victory marked the first time Arizona was represented by two Democrats in the United States Senate since the early-1950s. Since taking office, Kelly has established himself as more of a party-line Democrat, while his colleague, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, has ruffled feathers by opposing some of her party’s key priorities. A new Arizona Public Opinion Pulse (AZPOP) conducted by OH Predictive Insights (OHPI) suggests that both Democrats could be in danger of losing their runs at re-election.
PHOENIX, AZ
ssnewstelegram.com

Nov. 2 election votes canvassed

The Hopkins County Commissioner’s Court met Monday to canvass the votes from the Nov. 2, Constitutional Amendment Election among other items. Tracy Smith, county clerk, shared that there were 380 early voters, 1,058 voted in person, 19 ballots were mailed in and one provisional voter for a total of 1,458 voters.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Chicago Tribune

Illinois Board of Elections dismisses campaign finance complaint against Auditor General Frank Mautino

The Illinois State Board of Elections voted 7-0 on Tuesday to dismiss the final portion of long-litigated complaints against the state’s auditor general, deciding Frank Mautino and his former legislative committee did not knowingly violate Illinois’ campaign finance disclosure law. The board’s action during a special meeting was the result of a May ruling by the Illinois Supreme Court, which ...
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Fraud#Voter Registration#Lawsuits#Special Vote#Big Tech#Republican#Pascua Yaqui Indian#Democrat#Pima County Recorder#The Chan Zuckerberg
Axios

The top reasons people didn’t vote

Millions of Americans were registered to vote last year but never made it to the polls for a variety of reasons, missing a chance to further boost record turnout, census surveys found. Why it matters: Voting rights advocates have watched bill after bill fail in Congress. Now, some like RepresentUs,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden administration attacks religious liberty

The Biden administration has quietly accelerated its assault on religious freedom. Just before we all sat down to express our national gratitude toward God and the freedoms and blessings we enjoy, President Joe Biden’s Secretary of Health and Human Services Xavier Becerra was on a seek-and-destroy mission to eliminate religious freedom protections.
POTUS
chronicle99.com

Check if Social Security Beneficiaries Will Get A Fourth Stimulus Check Or Not

As inflation continues to soar, The Senior Citizens League urges Congress to deliver a fourth stimulus check worth $1,400 to people on Social Security. As.com reported on November 28, a campaign was started by the Senior Citizens League (TSCL). This non-partisan advocacy group demanded additional stimulus money for the ones receiving Social Security.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Newsweek

Donald Trump Must Have a Diabolical Plan, Officials Assumed. But There Was No Plan

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On November 29, President Donald Trump gave his first TV interview since the election, appearing on "Sunday Morning Futures" with Maria Bartiromo. The president spoke for 46 minutes over the phone and delivered an extended monologue, going through his litany of evidence of voter fraud, calling the election a "fraud" and "rigged."
POTUS
Business Insider

Emails show how Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg talks to his staff about vaccines, pride flags, and his adopted babies

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg sends his staff regular email updates. Insider obtained nine of them under the Freedom of Information Act. He emails about vaccines, pride celebrations, and parenthood. Want to know what it's like to work for Pete Buttigieg?. Emails that Insider just obtained give a glimpse into the...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy