Republicans “won” many seats in this election. Every row office in Westmoreland County is now in Republican hands, as is the governorship of Virginia. So I’m sure that they will do the responsible thing and investigate the obvious election fraud and conduct responsible audits of the voter rolls. After all, it couldn’t possibly be the case that when Republicans lose an election, it is completely due to fraudulent ballots and shadowy figures tampering with voter registration. Yet, when they win everything is totally legal, and there is nothing to worry about.

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 9 DAYS AGO