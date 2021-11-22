Fire destroys abandoned house in Puyallup

Abandoned house fire in Puyallup (Central Pierce Fire and Rews)

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A fire destroyed an abandoned house Sunday night in Puyallup.

Firefighters with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue were called to near the 13900 block of Meridian Street and arrived to find a heavy fire.

Firefighters performed an offensive attack on the fire before they were able to put it out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

