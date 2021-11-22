ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fire destroys abandoned house in Puyallup

PUYALLUP, Wash. — A fire destroyed an abandoned house Sunday night in Puyallup.

Firefighters with Central Pierce Fire and Rescue were called to near the 13900 block of Meridian Street and arrived to find a heavy fire.

Firefighters performed an offensive attack on the fire before they were able to put it out.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

I'm glad they were able to put it out without anyone getting injured in the process! Also grateful it was abandoned opposed to someone loosing their home and belongings!

