SFO has busy weekend ahead of Thanksgiving holiday

By Gayle Ong
 7 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The holiday travel season is in full swing at Bay Area airports, almost looking like pre-pandemic travel in 2019.

It’s been a busy weekend at San Francisco International Airport as people travel ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The security lines have been manageable but a stark contrast from what we saw last year when the airports were virtually a ghost town around the holidays.

This time, travelers say they are fully vaccinated and ready to take off.

The busiest day began Friday and the rush did not lose momentum over the weekend.

On the Sunday before Thanksgiving, almost 50,000 passengers are departing alone from SFO, that’s 60% down from pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travel in 2019.

With vaccinations up and international travel mandates eased, airport officials project more traffic over Christmas.

“Thanksgiving is such a domestic focus travel period whereas we’re very excited about the Biden administration relaxing entry restrictions for foreigners. We think that’s going to help our international activity to recover and I think we’ll see that play out a little more in December,” SFO Public Information Officer Doug Yakel said.

Since it’s a lot of people’s first time traveling since the pandemic, masks are still required inside the airport and on flights.

It is advised to arrive at the airport early, at least two hours before domestic flights, three hours if you’re flying internationally.

