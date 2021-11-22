ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

HITS & MISSES: Crawford-Porter, UFC Fight Night 198

By Ike Feldman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. After a full plate of combat sports action from Saturday, we're...

Sporting News

What channel is Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter on tonight? How to watch, buy 2021 fight on pay-per-view

The WBO welterweight belt will be on the line when Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter meet in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Crawford, widely considered one of the best fighters in the world regardless of weight class, enters the bout with a perfect 37-0 record. He has successfully defended the WBO title four times since taking it from Jeff Horn back in 2018.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Fight Week: Terence Crawford vs. Shawn Porter; Demetrius Andrade returns

TERENCE CRAWFORD (37-0, 28 KOs) VS. SHAWN PORTER (31-3-1, 17 KOs) Odds: Crawford 5½-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets) Also on the card: Esquiva Falcao vs. Patrice Volny, middleweights; Janibek Alimkhanuly vs. Hassan N’Dam, 10 rounds, middleweights; Isaac Dogboe vs. Christopher Diaz, featherweights. Prediction: Crawford UD. Background: Finally. This is...
The Ring Magazine

Crawford leaves behind the heartbreak of his failed fight with Pacquiao to focus on Porter

Terence Crawford has certainly experienced the ups and downs of the boxing business at the highest level. At one point earlier this year, Crawford, long one of boxing’s elite pound-for-pound best, thought he had secured a deal to face legend Manny Pacquiao only to see it go by the wayside at the 11th hour and then have to deal with the disappointment of the fight falling through.
Sherdog

By The Numbers: UFC Fight Night 198

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Ketlen Vieira just added a big name to her mixed martial arts resume.
Sherdog

Matches to Make After UFC Fight Night 198

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC, PFL, Dana White’s Contender Series and “The Ultimate Fighter” live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. An imperfect performance from Ketlen Vieira may not have piqued the mixed martial...
The Independent

Terence Crawford seeks fresh momentum in blockbuster fight with long-time friend Shawn Porter

There were 40 lbs separating Terence Crawford and Shawn Porter when they first met as teenage amateurs with big dreams and even bigger potential the best part of two decades ago.There was never any possibility that the two would meet back then as the 125lb bantamweight Crawford and the 165lb middleweight from Ohio hit it off.They would play basketball and hang around at the mall during their time together on the US amateur team, where Porter’s father Kenny was also a coach. For context it was not long after the youngsters met when the short, stocky Porter beat the current...
Sherdog

Fight Facts: UFC Fight Night 198 ‘Vieira vs. Tate’

Sign up for ESPN+ right here, and you can then stream the UFC live on your smart TV, computer, phone, tablet or streaming device via the ESPN app. Fight Facts is a breakdown of all of the interesting information and Octagon oddities on every card, with some puns, references and portmanteaus to keep things fun. These deep stat dives delve into the numbers, providing historical context and telling the stories behind those numbers.
worldboxingnews.net

The 28-0, 26 KO welterweight star already compared to Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather was one of the greatest boxers of all time, definitely the best of his generation. Now, there’s a new star on the rise in the welterweight division. Step forward the enigmatic Jaron Ennis. Nicknamed “Boots” due to a gym misunderstanding from a moniker his mom gave him of...
