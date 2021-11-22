ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salisbury, NC

Woman arrested, accused of slamming child onto street

By Staff Report
Salisbury Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY — A Salisbury woman faces child abuse charges for slamming a child onto the street. Keoshia Dianna Coney, 30, of Salisbury...

www.salisburypost.com

Comments / 70

Savannah Smo
6d ago

I'm not agreeing with what she done by no means The youth of today are out of control. They don't respect their parents so why would they have respect for others.She wasn't bothering no one until these out of control kids came at her. If we feel we are indanger we have the right to protect ourselves These crazy kids act like society owes them something. I don't think so. All parties involved should have been brought up with the same charges. Kids are nothing but delinquent and out of control.

Reply(10)
43
Sonya Kennedy
6d ago

Mr. Perez is capable of speaking for himself,but im going to say,"the kids of today are nothing like they were when I was growing up nor the generations in between. They curse & fight their parents. Rules & curfews are a thing of the past. Generations change,thus parenting has to change.Once apon a time you can talk to your child or fuss but they listened and were respectful. Now, you fuss it's a verbal altercation and possibly physical.As parents we do all we can but we still end up asking ourselves "where did we go wrong". Alot of the time it's not the parents .But we blame ourselves anyway. We have to do our best and pray 🙏🙏 they will not stray to far away from their upbringing.

Reply(2)
19
David Perez
7d ago

idgaf if a kid under 16 wanna come at me side ways. I'ma slam em on the street too🤣💯💯🖕🏽

Reply(5)
28
 

Comments / 0

