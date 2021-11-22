Freeman TD lifts Ravens over Bears with Jackson sidelined

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens played a sloppy first half of football including three interceptions by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The offense struggled to sustain drives and hadn’t scored a touchdown until Jackson began zeroing in on his No. 1 target in Mark Andrews. Andrews made two monster catches, including one for a touchdown, on Baltimore’s first drive after halftime. The first catch Andrew made was a one-handed grab that he somehow hauled in after being interfered with by a defender. This isn’t the first time there’s been a crazy one-handed circus catch on Sunday Night Football either. This counted btw. 🤯 Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/ayAz53dP95 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2021 The second catch, arguably wilder than the first, happened when Jackson was flushed out of the pocket by Browns defenders. Scrambling around to buy time, Jackson unleashed a long ball that looked like he was throwing it away. Instead, Andrews came racing toward the ball from the back of the end zone and reeled it in with a diving catch. The play was so good, opposing defender Myles Garrett shook Jackson’s hand afterward. TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️ Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/Vsnaqmx7Lx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2021

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO