ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Freeman TD lifts Ravens over Bears with Jackson sidelined

By Associated Press
wpsdlocal6.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO (AP) -- Devonta Freeman scored on a 3-yard run with 22 seconds remaining and the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens beat the Chicago Bears 16-13...

www.wpsdlocal6.com

Comments / 0

Related
defector.com

Does Lamar Jackson Have Doo-Doo Ass Or What

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was a late and unexpected scratch from Baltimore’s Week 11 road game against the crummy Bears. Jackson, who’d had a cold earlier in the week, said he was “feeling great” after practicing Friday, suggesting he was on track to play. So what the hell happened? Random weight-room injury? Tripped by a mischievous dog while walking down the stairs of his own home? Abducted by aliens? What could knock an MVP-grade quarterback out on a Sunday morning, thrusting the undrafted Tyler Huntley into action for an important road contest?
NFL
The Spun

Ravens Star Has Telling Admission On Lamar Jackson’s Health

One Ravens player had a strong feeling before the game on Sunday that quarterback Lamar Jackson was going to be out. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey spoke after Baltimore’s win and said that he could tell on the team plane that Jackson was likely not going to play. “I looked over and...
NFL
The Associated Press

Ravens’ Jackson inactive against Bears because of illness

CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is inactive for Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears because of an illness. Jackson’s absence is a huge blow for the Ravens (6-3) as they try to bounce back from a loss at Miami and maintain their slim lead in the AFC North over Pittsburgh (5-3-1), with Cincinnati (5-4) and Cleveland (5-5) not far behind.
NFL
The Associated Press

Brown out for Ravens against Bears, Jackson questionable

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have ruled out receiver Marquise Brown for Sunday’s game at Chicago with a thigh injury. The Ravens also added Lamar Jackson to their injury report Saturday. The star quarterback is questionable because of an illness. Jackson missed practice Wednesday and Thursday, but...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Fields
The Baltimore Sun

Five things we learned from the Ravens’ 16-10 win over the Cleveland Browns

The Ravens survived another ragged offensive performance thanks to a heroic effort from their defense in a 16-10 win over the Browns. Here are five things we learned Sunday night. An undermanned Ravens defense delivered its most heroic performance of the season. The Browns brought the league’s No. 1 rushing attack to Baltimore, bolstered by the return of third-down wiz Kareem Hunt. The Ravens ...
NFL
NBC Chicago

Lamar Jackson Out, Will Miss Bears-Ravens Game With Illness

Lamar Jackson out, will miss game with non-COVID-19 illness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears will dodge one of the best players in the league when they take on the Ravens in Week 11. MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson is officially inactive with a non-COVID-19 related illness. According to...
NFL
Boston Herald

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson returns to practice, on track to play vs. Bears

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice Friday, putting him on track to play Sunday against the Chicago Bears after a midweek illness. Jackson, who said Friday that he was “good now,” was sent home from the Ravens’ facility Wednesday morning with an illness unrelated to the coronavirus and missed the team’s first two practices this week.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#Ap#Afc North
NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields, Ravens' Lamar Jackson Are Different QBs

Hoge: Fields, Jackson are different QBs, but both electric originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Bears might be 3-6, but the mere presence of Justin Fields on the roster has created an enticing matchup against Lamar Jackson and the 6-3 Ravens at Soldier Field Sunday. It’s intriguing enough that...
NFL
Reuters

Devonta Freeman, Tyler Huntley propel Ravens past Bears

EditorsNote: deletes Huntley first name in 5th graf; minor edits throughout. Devonta Freeman’s 3-yard touchdown run with 22 seconds left lifted the visiting Baltimore Ravens to a 16-13 win against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. After the Bears took a 13-9 lead with 1:41 remaining, the Ravens, helped by a...
NFL
windycitygridiron.com

Notes: Bears falter at home, lose to Ravens without Lamar Jackson

On Sunday Justin Fields got hurt, the Bears blew a lead at home against a backup undrafted quarterback, and they ended up losing their fifth straight game of the year. It’s fine. Everything’s fine. As much as Bears brass would prefer you to think that way, there were many personnel...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Inactive vs. Bears

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson will be inactive vs. the Bears on Sunday due to an illness. Jackson's status was unclear up to 90 minutes before the game as the quarterback has been dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness all week. 23-year-old quarterback Tyler Huntley will start in Jackson's place. Jackson missed...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

WATCH: Ravens TE Mark Andrews’ one-handed catch leads to incredible Lamar Jackson TD pass vs. Browns

After an ugly first half against the Cleveland Browns, the Ravens’ biggest stars shined bright. Facing a third-and-4 with 11:34 left in the third quarter, quarterback Lamar Jackson rolled to his right, pointed downfield and launched a deep pass to tight end Mark Andrews, who was covered by Browns safety Ronnie Harrison. While Harrison pulled Andrews to the ground, the tight end caught the ball ...
NFL
The Baltimore Sun

Mike Preston: Ravens have only one style of winning, and that’s ugly | COMMENTARY

For most of the season, there was a desire here for the Ravens to get better, gather momentum and head into the playoffs to make a significant run. After watching the Ravens beat the Cleveland Browns, 16-10, on Sunday night, it’s clear they will make some progress in the final month of the season, but they likely aren’t going to get a lot better. They still might be able to make a strong run ...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Circus Catch By Mark Andrews Kickstarts Ravens’ Offense

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Ravens played a sloppy first half of football including three interceptions by quarterback Lamar Jackson. The offense struggled to sustain drives and hadn’t scored a touchdown until Jackson began zeroing in on his No. 1 target in Mark Andrews. Andrews made two monster catches, including one for a touchdown, on Baltimore’s first drive after halftime. The first catch Andrew made was a one-handed grab that he somehow hauled in after being interfered with by a defender. This isn’t the first time there’s been a crazy one-handed circus catch on Sunday Night Football either. This counted btw. 🤯 Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/ayAz53dP95 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2021 The second catch, arguably wilder than the first, happened when Jackson was flushed out of the pocket by Browns defenders. Scrambling around to buy time, Jackson unleashed a long ball that looked like he was throwing it away. Instead, Andrews came racing toward the ball from the back of the end zone and reeled it in with a diving catch. The play was so good, opposing defender Myles Garrett shook Jackson’s hand afterward. TOUCHDOWN, @Mandrews_81 ❗️❗️ Tune in on NBC! pic.twitter.com/Vsnaqmx7Lx — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 29, 2021
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy