Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two points against Rangers

Thompson scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. Both points came in a 15-second stretch in the second period as Thompson's sixth goal of the season tied the game at 3-3, before he set up Rasmus Dahlin for a tally that gave the Sabres a brief lead. Unfortunately, it was the last bit of offense Buffalo would muster. Thompson is having a strong November, and the 24-year-old has produced four goals and seven points through nine games on the month as he continues what could be a breakout campaign.

NHL ・ 7 DAYS AGO