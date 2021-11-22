ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two points against Rangers

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Dahlin scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. Both points...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Forever Blueshirts - New York Rangers News

Rangers Panarin on his fine for Marchand glove toss: “I don’t like that guy”

Artemi Panarin spoke after New York Rangers practice today, and as you could imagine the main topic was what Brad Marchand said to him. “It’s important to to let people know I didn’t start it,” Panarin explained per USA Today’s Vince Mercogliano. “I didn’t say good things about him, too, but I think when you touch country, it’s different. Probably all Russians would want to defend their country.”
NHL
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
WGR550

Two slumping teams meet as the Sabres visit Pittsburgh

Bryson got a great opportunity to play after Samuelsson was injured during the Prospects Challenge. The second year defenseman took advantage and is playing well for the Sabres. In his last two games Bryson has earned 23:19 and 24:23 of ice-time.
NHL
Buffalo News

Travis Yost's Sabre Metrics: Rasmus Dahlin needs to establish himself as a higher-end first pairing player

Travis Yost has been involved in the world of hockey analytics for more than a decade and is part of TSN's Hockey Analytics team. Prior to joining TSN, Yost was a contributor at the Ottawa Citizen, the Sporting News and NHL Numbers, and he has been a consultant for an NHL franchise. He will be contributing breakdowns on the Buffalo Sabres for The Buffalo News. Follow Yost on Twitter: @travisyost.
NHL
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penguins expected to start goaltender Tristan Jarry against Sabres

Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry is expected to start Tuesday’s home game against the Buffalo Sabres at PPG Paints Arena. In 11 games this season, Jarry has a 5-3-3 record, a 2.57 goals against average and a .918 save percentage. During Sunday’s 6-1 road loss to the Washington Capitals, Jarry allowed...
NHL
#Rangers
buffalohockeybeat.com

Sabres’ Mark Pysyk helping Rasmus Dahlin: ‘He’s like, ‘Dude, relax’

BUFFALO – This season, Rasmus Dahlin’s fourth in the NHL, the Sabres defenseman has been trying to calm down a little. Earlier in his career, Dahlin’s competitiveness often overwhelmed him, and any mistake he made stayed with him. “This is probably the first year I’ve been thinking about it more...
NHL
CBS Sports

Flames' Johnny Gaudreau: Big-game effort against Sabres

Gaudreau had two goals and an assist in Thursday's 5-0 win over the Sabres. The goals were his first in six games. Gaudreau took a stretch pass in the first period and broke in alone on Dustin Tokarski; he made no mistake. He also scored on the power play from the left corner of the net. Gaudreau's 19 points (six goals, 13 assists) in 17 games leads the Flames.
NHL
elitesportsny.com

Devils, Rangers games against Senators postponed

The Ottawa Senators have ten players currently in COVID protocol, so on Monday the NHL announced their games have been suspended until Nov. 20. The break impact three games: at the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night, Thursday’s home game against the Nashville Predators and Saturday afternoon’s game against the New York Rangers in Ottawa.
NHL
New York Post

Rangers bracing for stretch against some familiar foes

With the postponement of their Saturday afternoon game in Ottawa due to the Senators’ COVID-19 outbreak, the Rangers travel home for a stretch of five games in which they will play three in New York, one in Boston and another in Philadelphia. It is still unclear when the Rangers’ game...
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres welcome in Calgary after a two year absence.

Pysyk never gets too high or too low and Dahlin said, “Yes, for sure and also on the bench and off the ice, he’s such a nice and fun guy and he makes me relax. I’m a competitive guy and he’s like, ‘Dude, relax, have fun’ and stuff like that.”
NHL
CBS Sports

Rangers' Mika Zibanejad: Will be available against Buffalo

Zibanejad had a false positive COVID-19 test Saturday, so he'll be available for Sunday night's game versus the Sabres. Zibanejad will slot into his usual spots on the Rangers' top line and first power-play unit against Buffalo. The 28-year-old pivot has racked up four goals and 14 points through 17 games this campaign.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Tage Thompson: Two-point effort Sunday

Thompson scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. Both points came in a 15-second stretch in the second period as Thompson's sixth goal of the season tied the game at 3-3, before he set up Rasmus Dahlin for a tally that gave the Sabres a brief lead. Unfortunately, it was the last bit of offense Buffalo would muster. Thompson is having a strong November, and the 24-year-old has produced four goals and seven points through nine games on the month as he continues what could be a breakout campaign.
NHL
Blueshirt Banter

Game #18: Buffalo Sabres vs New York Rangers Open Thread

In a battle of old MassMutual East Division rivals, the Rangers will be hosting the Buffalo Sabres tonight at Madison Square Garden. While the Rangers and Sabres clashed eight time last season, (with the Rangers handily winning the season series with a 6-1-1 record) tonight’s meeting will be the first of only three in the 2021-22 campaign.
NHL
wkzo.com

NHL roundup: Rangers stun Sabres with 1 second left

Defenseman Ryan Lindgren scored the dramatic, tiebreaking goal with one second remaining to lift the New York Rangers over the visiting Buffalo Sabres 5-4 on Sunday night in a game that featured a six-goal second period. Lindgren’s dramatic goal gave the Rangers a fifth straight home win on a night...
NHL

