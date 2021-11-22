ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Sabres' Tage Thompson: Two-point effort Sunday

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Thompson scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. Both points came in a 15-second...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGR550

Two slumping teams meet as the Sabres visit Pittsburgh

Bryson got a great opportunity to play after Samuelsson was injured during the Prospects Challenge. The second year defenseman took advantage and is playing well for the Sabres. In his last two games Bryson has earned 23:19 and 24:23 of ice-time.
NHL
WGR550

The Sabres welcome in Calgary after a two year absence.

Pysyk never gets too high or too low and Dahlin said, “Yes, for sure and also on the bench and off the ice, he’s such a nice and fun guy and he makes me relax. I’m a competitive guy and he’s like, ‘Dude, relax, have fun’ and stuff like that.”
NHL
Buffalo News

Observations: Sabres booed off home ice after 'embarrassing effort' in 5-0 loss

Rasmus Dahlin playfully called his shot. Even after an ugly third period two days earlier in which a dismal performance on the man advantage titled momentum in Pittsburgh’s favor, Dahlin predicted Thursday morning that the Buffalo Sabres were going to fix the power play. “I mean, that game is over,...
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Aaron Dell: Tough loss Sunday

Dell turned aside 31 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder came up with some big stops, and Dell seemed to have earned the Sabres at least one point until Ryan Lindgren completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence to bury the puck behind him with only 0.4 seconds left on the clock in the third period, the only tally of the final frame. Dell is still looking for his first win of the season, going 0-2-0 in three appearances with a rough 4.32 GAA and .861 save percentage.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
CBS Sports

Sabres' Colin Miller: Good to go Sunday

Miller (undisclosed) will be in Sunday's lineup against the Rangers. Miller was injured Thursday against the Flames but won't miss any action as a result. He has nine points through 16 games this season and will be in his usual top-four role Sunday.
NHL
CBS Sports

Sabres' Rasmus Dahlin: Two points against Rangers

Dahlin scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. Both points came in a 15-second stretch in the second period, as the young blueliner helped set up Tage Thompson for a tally before Thompson returned the favor. Dahlin continues to grow into his role as the Sabres' No. 1 defenseman, scoring three goals and six points in the last eight games while routinely leading the team in ice time.
NHL
Buffalo News

Observations: Tage Thompson scores twice to help Sabres snap 4-game skid

Tage Thompson didn’t bother with an emphatic goal celebration. Thompson skated to the boards and waited to embrace his teammates, all while staring down Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexander Romanov. "Dustin Tokarski has had several good moments this year, and was up to the task in Friday night's 4-1 win over...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers
WGRZ TV

Thompson scores twice to lead Sabres past Montreal

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tage Thompson scored twice, Cody Eakin had a goal and an assist on Friday night, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the Montreal Canadiens 4-1 to snap a four-game skid. Buffalo also got a short-handed goal from Kyle Okposo and won for the third time in 13 games....
NHL
Detroit Sports Nation

Red Wings to be short two players tonight vs. Sabres

The Detroit Red Wings were without the services of defenseman Danny DeKeyser during Tuesday night’s 4-2 victory over the St. Louis Blues, as he was placed on COVID-19 protocol. According to head coach Jeff Blashill, he’ll be unavailable again tonight as the Red Wings take on the Sabres. Additionally, forward...
NHL
News 4 Buffalo

Thompson scores two goals, Sabres top Canadiens 4-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A day after the Bills bounced back with a win against the Saints, the Sabres bounced back in their own way with a 4-1 victory over the visiting Montreal Canadiens. Tage Thompson netted two goals for the second time this week. Thompson opened the scoring in the first period, putting the […]
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
wingsnation.com

Red Wings survive late Sabres game-tying effort to win in overtime

The Detroit Red Wings defeated the Buffalo Sabres 3–2 in overtime on Saturday, overcoming a game-tying goal by Jeff Skinner in the final minutes of the third period to capture two points in overtime. Skinner’s goal came with just 1:37 remaining in regulation time, erasing a 2–1 lead that Detroit...
NHL
CBS Boston

Tuukka Rask Hopes To Be Game-Ready In January, Still Wants To Play For Bruins

By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins’ annual day-after-Thanksgiving matinee brought with it some news about their former goaltender … and perhaps their future goaltender. Early in the second period, play-by-play announcer Sean McDonough revealed that he spoke with Tuukka Rask on Thursday night. Rask told McDonough that his rehab from surgery to repair a torn hip labrum is “going very well,” and that he’ll begin ramping up his skating beginning next week. “He hopes that he can play as early as January,” McDonough said of Rask, who also noted his desire to play for the Bruins. That update has Rask on the...
NHL
CBS Sports

Bruins' Taylor Hall: Two points in Sunday's win

Hall scored an empty-net goal on seven shots and dished an assist in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Canadiens. Hall set up the Bruins' first goal of the game, scored by Charlie McAvoy. In the third period, Hall added the empty-netter. The winger has done alright early in the season with four goals, five assists and 29 shots on net through 13 contests. He'll continue to work in a top-six role.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy