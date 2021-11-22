Sabres' Tage Thompson: Two-point effort Sunday

Dell turned aside 31 shots in Sunday's 5-4 loss to the Rangers. The 32-year-old netminder came up with some big stops, and Dell seemed to have earned the Sabres at least one point until Ryan Lindgren completed a tic-tac-toe passing sequence to bury the puck behind him with only 0.4 seconds left on the clock in the third period, the only tally of the final frame. Dell is still looking for his first win of the season, going 0-2-0 in three appearances with a rough 4.32 GAA and .861 save percentage.

