United States Military Bands

Here Are The 29 Coolest Gifts For 202129 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting Before They Sell Out. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
Following months of speculation, Matthew McConaughey has made it official: He will not be running for Texas governor. The 52-year-old actor made the announcement in an Instagram video posted on Sunday evening. In the three-minute-long recording, he said that political leadership is a "humbling and inspiring path to ponder," but...
NEW YORK (AP) — Two years after Jeffrey Epstein’s suicide behind bars, a jury was selected Monday in New York City to determine a central question in the long-running sex trafficking case: Was his longtime companion, Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s puppet or accomplice?. Twelve jurors and six alternates will hear Maxwell’s...
The World Health Organization says it could still take some time to get a full picture of the threat posed by omicron, a new variant of the coronavirus as scientists worldwide scramble to assess its multiple mutations. Stock markets swooned, some public gatherings got canceled, and countries across the globe...
Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White, died Sunday following a private fight with cancer, both companies announced Sunday. Abloh was 41. "We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with...
The justices will hear arguments Wednesday over a Mississippi law that bans abortion after 15 weeks in a direct challenge to Roe v. Wade. The case poses the clearest test yet of the 6-3 conservative court’s trajectory. Conservatives and anti-abortion activists have since 1973 sought to narrow or overturn the...
(NewsNation Now) — Confirmed or suspected cases of the new omicron variant have been reported in several countries just days after it was identified by researchers in South Africa. Scientists in several places — from Hong Kong to Europe to North America — have confirmed its presence. Here is an...
LONDON — The global risk of the new omicron variant is “very high,” the World Health Organization said Monday, as more countries reported cases of the variant, sparking worldwide concern that there is more pandemic suffering ahead. In response to the spike in cases, an increasing number of nations are...
Lee Elder, who broke down racial barriers as the first Black golfer to play in the Masters and paved the way for Tiger Woods and others to follow, has died at the age of 87. The PGA Tour announced Elder’s death, which was first reported by Debert Cook of African American Golfers Digest. No cause or details were immediately available, but the tour said it confirmed Elder’s death with his family.
Comments / 0