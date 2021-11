As long as Justin Herbert and Mike Williams on the field together in the fourth quarter, opponent’s can never feel safe with a lead. After Sunday night’s heroics in which Herbert found a wide open Williams for a 53-yard game-winning touchdown, the duo has now combined for five go-ahead touchdowns in the fourth quarter this year. That’s the most by a quarterback-wide receiver duo in a single season in NFL history. Five times this year, Herbert has also led the Chargers to a game-winning drive in the final quarter, also the most in the NFL this season.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO