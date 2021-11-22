ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Steelers' Diontae Johnson: Leads team in all receiving cats

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Johnson had seven receptions (13 targets) for 101 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 41-37 loss...

www.cbssports.com

Steelers Depot

Diontae Johnson Says He Was ‘Trying To Make A Play’ On Overtime Fumble

Diontae Johnson didn’t see the ball a lot Sunday. But his best catch ended with the worst finish. A 39 yard catch and run down the right side in overtime, one that should’ve put the Steelers on the edge of field goal range. Key word – should. Johnson fumbled the ball, recovered by Detroit, and Pittsburgh ultimately didn’t attempt a field goal on that drive or for the rest of the game.
NFL
Steelers Depot

2021 Stock Watch – WR Diontae Johnson – Stock Up

Now that the regular season has begun, following yet another year of disappointment, a fourth consecutive season with no postseason victories, it’s time to take stock of where the Pittsburgh Steelers stand. Specifically where Steelers players stand individually based on what we have seen and are seeing over the course of the offseason and the regular season as it plays out. We will also be reviewing players based on their previous season and their prospects for the future. A stock evaluation can take a couple of different approaches and I’ll try to make clear my reasoning. In some cases, it will be based on more long-term trends. In other instances, it will be a direct response to something that just happened. Because of this, we can and will see a player more than once over the course of the season as we move forward.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Steelers Depot

Chase Claypool Credits Diontae Johnson’s ‘Consistency, Work Ethic’ For Bounceback 2021 Season

In a year of inconsistency and uncertainty for the Pittsburgh Steelers, third-year wide receiver Diontae Johnson has stood out in a major way in the black and gold. Johnson, who struggled with drops and overall consistency and focus throughout the 2020 season, has completely flipped the narrative surrounding him as an inconsistent wide receiver who is a boom-or-bust guy into one that is a true, No. 1-type receiver that comes through in the clutch consistently for the Steelers.
NFL
Ben Roethlisberger
Tribune-Review

Four Downs: A year after spate of drops, Diontae Johnson sure-handed for Steelers

Drops plagued Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson so much last season he was benched briefly because of it. This season, there have been no such issues. Among the 38 NFL wide receivers who have been thrown to the most according to Pro Football Focus, Johnson has the third-best drop percentage at 1.7%. Johnson has been thrown to 93 times and has 59 catches and one drop. Adding in qualifying NFL tight ends, only four players in the league have a better drop percentage.
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Announces Steelers’ Plan At Quarterback

Mike Tomlin appears to have his made his decision about who will start at quarterback for the Steelers on Sunday. Tomlin appeared on Pittsburgh’s 93.7 The Fan to talk about the team’s QB situation, the Chargers, and more. Per 93.7’s Andrew Filliponi, the Steelers will “build” their plan around Mason...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bill Cowher Has Cool Message For Mike Tomlin

With last night’s victory over the Chicago Bears, Mike Tomlin moved past Bill Cowher into second place on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ all-time coaching wins list. Tomlin now has 150 career victories, becoming the 20th head coach in NFL history to reach that plateau. Only Don Shula, George Halas and Curly Lambeau reached 150 wins faster than Tomlin, who did it in 232 games.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Saturday Night’s Ben Roethlisberger News

The Pittsburgh Steelers were hit with some tough news on Saturday night. Less than 24 hours before the Steelers kickoff against the Detroit Lions, starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has been placed on the COVID-19/reserve list. Pittsburgh was a heavy favorite heading into tomorrow’s contest against the 0-8 Lions at Heinz...
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021

Terry Bradshaw is an NFL great and is widely considered as one of the best quarterbacks of all time. He is a Hall of Famer in both college and pro football. For this one, we will take a look at Terry Bradshaw’s net worth in 2021. Terry Bradshaw’s Net Worth...
NFL
Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Cowboys Player Ejected Last Night

There were a lot of rough moments for the Dallas Cowboys in yesterday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the low point might have been seeing one of their players ejected for a fight. Cowboys special teams player Kelvin Joseph got into a scuffle with Raiders special teams player...
NFL
NFL Officials Reportedly Admitted To Critical Mistake

Few NFL games this season, if any, featured more questionable officiating calls than last Monday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Chicago Bears. There were several highly questionable calls in that Monday contest, when the Steelers beat the Bears, 29-27. Bears quarterback Justin Fields was on the receiving end...
NFL
NFL World Reacts To The Chiefs, Steelers Trade

On Tuesday, the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a trade involving outside linebacker Melvin Ingram. According to multiple reports, the Chiefs have traded a sixth-round pick to the Steelers in return for Ingram. Ingram requested a trade last week due to a lack of playing time in...
NFL
RB Le’Veon Bell ‘started foaming at the mouth’ when Ravens, his former AFC North nemesis, reached out with a job offer

There was a time when the Ravens would have celebrated holding Le’Veon Bell to 48 yards on 11 carries. Not so long ago, he lived in their nightmares — those outside runs on which he’d wait and wait, then snap off a double-digit gain, or the pass routes on which he’d toy with some poor linebacker. As an All-Pro for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he played a starring role in some of the most painful ...
NFL

