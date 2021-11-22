ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Two Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson's series on the Jan. 6 siege

By David Folkenflik
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two longtime conservative Fox News commentators have resigned in protest of what they call a pattern of incendiary and fabricated claims by the network's opinion hosts in support of former President Donald Trump. In separate interviews with NPR, Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg pointed to a breaking point earlier...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

Bret Baier’s missing courage

What happens on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show has a tendency to stay on Brian Kilmeade’s Fox News Radio show. An exception, however, went down before the Thanksgiving holiday, when Kilmeade, also one of the mainstays of the “Fox & Friends” franchise, chatted with colleague Bret Baier. Opinions to...
ENTERTAINMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
AOL Corp

2 Fox News Pundits Quit Over 'Truly Dangerous' Tucker Carlson Special

Two conservative commentators who have appeared on Fox News for more than a decade have resigned from the right-wing network over what they say is a “dangerous” Tucker Carlson special filled with lies about the Jan. 6 insurrection. Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, two co-founders of the conservative website The...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Jonah Goldberg
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Lachlan Murdoch
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Martha Maccallum
Person
Liz Cheney
Person
Donald Trump
Vanity Fair

Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Propaganda Is Hitting a Nerve Inside Fox

Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were apparently holding out hope that the post-Trump era of Fox News, where they have both been paid contributors for over a decade, was just a moment in time. Discussions with network executives had given The Dispatch founders the impression that Fox would “right the ship” in the wake of Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat, as Goldberg told the New York Times. But of course, that never came to pass. In fact, corners of Fox have only grown more extreme (and factually challenged) since Trump dragged his heels out of Washington—an escalation made plain by opinion star Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special on the January 6 riot, which features debunked conspiracy theories about the insurrection’s origins without any factual rebuttal. “I can’t do the rationalizations anymore,” Goldberg told the Times’ Ben Smith, who on Sunday revealed that the conservative commentators had resigned from Fox News last week. To NPR Goldberg added, “We don’t regret the decision. But we found it regrettable that we had to make the decision.”
ENTERTAINMENT
mediaite.com

Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes Quit Fox News in Protest of Tucker Carlson’s ‘Revisionist History’ Jan. 6 Special

Two Fox News contributors, Jonah Goldberg and Stephen Hayes, have resigned from the network in protest over Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge special about the events of Jan. 6, calling it “dangerous” and “revisionist history.”. Carlson’s three-part special aired on Fox Nation and was loudly criticized by a variety of media...
PROTESTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Corporation#Npr#Depauw University#Special Report#Goldberg Co#The Dispatch#Fox News Media
MSNBC

Tucker Carlson's Fox News host salary is bankrolled by you

Former Ku Klux Klan Grand Wizard David Duke recently praised Fox News host Tucker Carlson for repeatedly broadcasting on his show the white nationalist-fabricated “great replacement theory” that falsely claims Democrats want to replace white people with people of color. The Neo Nazi website Daily Stormer has called Carlson “literally our greatest ally.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Iraq
The Guardian

Trump challenges media and Democrats to debate his electoral fraud lie

Donald Trump has challenged leading editors and politicians to debate him in public over his lie that Joe Biden beat him in 2020 through electoral fraud. In a typically rambling statement on Sunday, the former president complained about “the heads of the various papers [and] far left politicians” and said: “If anyone would like a public debate on the facts, not the fiction, please let me know. It will be a ratings bonanza for television!”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
776K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy