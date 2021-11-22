ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Survivor Series Attendance And Opening Video

By PWMania.com Staff
PWMania
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article– WWE announced 15,120 fans in attendance for the 2021 Survivor Series pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City. Michael Cole made the announcement as the pay-per-view hit the air. To compare, the first-ever WWE pay-per-view from the Barclays Center was the 2012 TLC event, which...

www.pwmania.com

Comments / 0

Related
PWMania

Ex-WWE Star Under Fire For What He Said On Seth Rollins Being Attacked By A Fan

As PWMania.com previously reported, Seth Rollins was tackled by a fan that jumped the barricade during the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero commented on the incident via Twitter:. “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’...
WWE
PWMania

Stephanie McMahon Reveals Daughter Is Training To Wrestle

WWE Chief Brand Officer Stephanie McMahon currently has three daughters with WWE the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development Triple H – Aurora Rose, age 15; Murphy Claire, age 13; and Vaughn Evelyn, age 11. Stephanie recently spoke with talkSPORT and revealed that their oldest daughter is already training in the ring. She also revealed that their oldest daughter once remarked that she wants to run like WWE like her grandfather, WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
WWE
firstsportz.com

Revealed: The real reason why WWE is releasing all its Superstars

WWE Superstars seemingly have no job security anymore. You could be new on the roster, introduced to the WWE Universe just a couple of weeks ago and still be released. The situation isn’t much different for those who were well-established either. Several WWE Superstars who are quite well-established like Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt and Malakai Black were also released when they were thriving.
WWE
PWMania

Xavier Woods Reveals His Reaction To His Friends Being Released From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Xavier Woods received a text message about WWE stars being released including John Morrion and Hit Row during G4’s Attack of the Show YouTube live stream. While speaking with Ariel Helwani, Woods confirmed that he found out the news during the stream:. “It sucks dude. It...
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wwe Survivor Series#Combat#The Barclays Center#Brooklyn Ii#Nxt
stillrealtous.com

Roman Reigns Leaving WWE?

For years now WWE has been pushing Roman Reigns as the next face of the company, and it seems that the effort is paying off as Reigns as received a lot of praise for his character work since he turned heel. This week Roman Reigns appeared on Friday Night SmackDown,...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former Wyatt Family Members Reunite (Photo)

Former Wyatt Family members Braun Strowman (aka “The Titan” Adam Scherr) and Erick Rowan (aka Erick Redbeard) reunited this weekend. The two were at WrestleCade (a convention/wrestling event) in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. “Family!!!” Scherr wrote on Twitter. Along with Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper (aka Brodie Lee), the duo formed...
WWE
PWMania

Becky Lynch Discusses Whether WWE Survivor Series Needs Higher Stakes

Becky Lynch spoke with Vincent Beltran about a wide range of topics. During it, the WWE Raw Women’s champion was asked whether she thinks WWE Survivor Series needs higher stakes other than bragging rights for the Raw brand beating SmackDown or vice-versa. “Yeah, that would be helpful,” Lynch said about...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

WWE has released over 80 Superstars this year and while the news of the releases was obviously shocking now it seems that the released talents have a chance to reinvent themselves. Prior to his release former NXT Champion Keith Lee was trying to make the Bearcat gimmick work, but Keith...
WWE
f4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Survivor Series go-home show

The Big Takeaway -- Raw was a very lacklustre show, especially the second half, and didn’t exactly make you excited to see Survivor Series (outside of maybe Big E vs. Roman Reigns). Show Recap -- Big E entered to start the show. They announced that he would be facing Roman...
WWE
PWMania

The Undertaker Gives His Thoughts On Omos and Omos Responds

During an appearance on WWE’s The Bump, The Undertaker said the following about Omos:. “The biggest thing for him, and it’s funny that you mentioned him because I’ll say this, there will never be another Andre. But this guy is as close as we’ve come. I mean, and that’s a big statement. Absolutely. But he’s special, almost as special.”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE May Be Extending A Star’s Contract For A Long Time (Like It Or Not)

It could be a little while. There has been quite the exodus from NXT in recent months, with most of the wrestlers leaving thanks to the company’s decision rather than leaving on their own. It has made for a lot of changes and it is often a surprise when you see someone leave. That very well may be the case again later this month, but it could be a lot longer before his wife is able to join him.
WWE
PWMania

Photo: WWE Superstar Welcomes Baby Daughter

WWE SmackDown Superstar Mustafa Ali and wife Uzma welcomed their third child on Wednesday. Ali tweeted a photo of the baby girl, who they have named “Dua,” which means blessing in Arabic. “we named her Dua because we prayed really hard for her,” Ali wrote. Ali and his wife now...
WWE
PWMania

What’s The Status Of Ric Flair?

Recently, I wrote a column about the status of Charlotte Flair, the tremendously talented second generation star that was the topic of controversy over the past few months, particularly because of an in-ring segment with Becky Lynch that went off the rails and supposedly led to Charlotte being escorted from the building by security to avoid any further conflict. I wondered if all of this drama, including a match with Nia Jax that briefly became a legitimate scuffle on live TV, might be a way to her to force her way into a release and potentially join Andrade in AEW? As I wrote at the time, Charlotte is one of the most protected and featured performers on the WWE roster so she really doesn’t have any reason to complain about her spot in the company. Granted, it appeared like most of the opportunities she was given earlier in her career was based more on her last name than anything else, but there’s no doubt that she was evolved as a competitor to become a polished pro in the industry.
WWE
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina with Kayla Braxton in the ring, welcoming everyone to SmackDown. Braxton goes on about Brock Lesnar’s suspension but she’s quickly interrupted by the music of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. The Tribal Chief and Paul Heyman come out and stop on the stage for the pyro to go off. Heyman raises the strap in the air and they march to the ring. Michael Cole also welcomes us to SmackDown and he’s joined at ringside by Pat McAfee. Cole mentions how Kayla was about to mention the rumors of Lesnar’s suspension possibly being lifted. We go to a video package of highlights from Reigns’ win over WWE Champion Big E at the Survivor Series pay-per-view this past Sunday. Reigns and Heyman enter the ring to more pyro going off.
WWE
PWMania

Chavo Guerrero Addresses Backlash Over Comments On Seth Rollins Being Attacked

As PWMania.com previously reported, former WWE and WCW star Chavo Guerrero received negative feedback for his Tweet about Seth Rollins being attacked by a fan on the November 22nd 2021 edition of WWE RAW. Guerrero wrote, “Remember when the wrestlers were tougher than the fans? Ah, the good ol’ days. [Man shrugging emoji]”
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

WWE Bringing Back Heavily Used Old Storyline

Been there, booked that. We are about to close out the year and that means that it is almost time to start up the Road To WrestleMania. That means WWE is going to be starting to set up their biggest feuds and stories of the year, which could culminate in some major events. WWE is already setting up one of its bigger matches going forward, albeit in a way we have seen before.
WWE
PWMania

Randy Orton Will Seemingly Make WWE History At The 2021 Survivor Series PPV

The 2021 WWE Survivor Series will reportedly feature Randy Orton’s 177th PPV WWE match. Orton is currently According to ProFightDB.com, Orton is tied with Kane at 176 WWE PPV event appearances so Orton will seemingly break the record if he competes on Sunday in his scheduled tag team match with Matt Riddle against The Usos.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy