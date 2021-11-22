ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

USD men’s basketball team improves to 3-1 with 83-66 win over Tennessee State

By Tanner Castora
KELOLAND
KELOLAND
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vWTlk_0d3czlIM00

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) — South Dakota point guard Kruz Perrott-Hunt scored a career-high 25 points and Mason Archambault added 16 more as the Coyotes topped Tennessee State 83-66 Sunday inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.

The Coyotes, 3-1 overall, improved to 2-0 at home and 2-0 in the Nebraska MTE. The final game of the event is Saturday when South Dakota travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, to face the Cornhuskers in a 1 p.m. tip.

Free throws were the difference in this one. Tennessee State utilized an aggressive full-court, pressing defense to its detriment. The Coyotes reached the bonus early in both halves and shot 49 free throws, making 39. Perrott-Hunt was 15-of-16 from the stripe. Archambault was 11-of-12.

Hunter Goodrick added 12 points and a career-best 11 boards for South Dakota, which finished with a 41-26 edge on the glass. Kassim Nicholson had 10 rebounds to go with nine points for Tennessee State (1-3).

The Tigers out of the Ohio Valley Conference, jumped out to a 12-2 lead and led 22-11 eight minutes into the contest. It was near the end of the first half that the fouls added up, frustrations mounted and the Coyotes made their move.

Perrott-Hunt scored 12 points during an 18-2 USD run that turned a 29-20 deficit into a 38-31 lead with 2:37 left in the first half. The Tigers were assessed back-to-back technical fouls following a shooting foul drawn by Perrott-Hunt. Archambault made all four technical free throw and Perrott-Hunt made his two to complete a six-point possession.

South Dakota got hot from behind the arc and started fast out of the intermission. Perrott-Hunt made one of his two 3-pointers and Tasos Kamateros made back-to-back triples to give USD its largest lead at 54-42 five minutes into the half.

Tennessee State got within five points at 63-58 on a Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. jumper with 6:30 to go. South Dakota scored the game’s next 10 points – all at the foul line – to make it 73-58 less than 90 seconds later and the Tigers couldn’t recover.

Carlos Marshall Jr., who missed all of last season due to injury, came off the bench to lead the Tigers with 16 points on 6-of-8 shooting. He made all three 3-pointers he took, but the rest of the team was 2-of-12 from behind the arc. Dedric Boyd, who came in leading TSU with 16 points per game, had three points on 1-of-5 shooting Sunday.

This was the second matchup between the two programs and first since 1960.




Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KELOLAND.com.

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND

South Dakota State drops showcase opener

ESTERO, Fla. (SDSU) – Jackrabbit women’s basketball opened the Gulf Coast Showcase with an 81-63 loss to Massachusetts Friday morning. SDSU was outscored 29-13 in points off turnovers and 23-6 in second-chance points. Five of UMass’ first seven points came off turnovers by the Jacks. The Minutemen led 7-0 before a Lindsey Theuninck 3-pointer pulled […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KELOLAND

USD sweeps Omaha, wins Summit League Championship

VERMILLION, S.D. (USD) – South Dakota is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the third time in four seasons thanks to an emphatic sweep over Omaha in Saturday's Summit League tournament championship that took place in front of 1,097 fans inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.
VERMILLION, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Mason, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Basketball
State
South Dakota State
State
Nebraska State
KELOLAND

Chase Mason commits to SDSU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Viborg-Hurley native Chase Mason announced that he would be entering the transfer portal back on November 15 as he sought to pursue a career in college football.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND

USD outlasts rival SDSU in five sets, advances to Summit League Final

VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — Not that any meeting with South Dakota and South Dakota State needs any more hype, but a spot in the Summit League Championship was on the line when the two met in volleyball Friday night. After both teams survived multiple match points, it was USD picking up an 18-16 win in […]
SPORTS
KELOLAND

Davis, SDSU run past UC Davis in first round of FCS Playoffs

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- South Dakota State rushed for a season-high 433 yards and tied a school record with six interceptions as the Jackrabbits advanced in the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs with a convincing 56-24 opening-round victory over UC Davis Saturday afternoon at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND

USF men pick up win over MSU Moorhead

MOORHEAD, MINN. (USF) – Matt Cartwright scored a game-high 22 points while Jack Thompson added 16 points and Chase Grinde had 15 to lead the University of Sioux Falls Men's Basketball Team (4-3) to an 80-76 win over Minnesota State Moorhead in nonconference play at the Microtel Thanksgiving Classic which concluded on Saturday (Nov. 27).
MOORHEAD, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usd#Vermillion#Cornhuskers#Coyotes#Tigers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND

SDSU Men outlast George Mason in Crossover Classic Finale

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — After rolling past Nevada in their Crossover Classic opener on Monday, the South Dakota State Men fell to Washington 87-76 last night, snapping their four-game win streak. The Jackrabbits looked to bounce back Wednesday night as they faced George Mason. The Jackrabbits led by 3 at halftime, but had to […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KELOLAND

Stampede shoot down Stars in a shootout

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (STAMPEDE) — Garrett Pinoniemi scored in round two of the shootout while Isak Posch stopped all three shooters and the Sioux Falls Stampede won their second straight game, downing the Lincoln Stars 3-2 in a shootout Friday night at the PREMIER Center. Blake Humphrey and Cal Thomas scored goals in regulation for […]
NHL
KELOLAND

KELOLAND

353
Followers
485
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

South Dakota local news and weather. https://www.keloland.com

 https://www.keloland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy