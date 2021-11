When Joe Lombardi settled into his new role as an offensive assistant for the New Orleans Saints in 2007, quarterback Drew Brees was fresh off orchestrating one of the most stunning turnarounds in NFL history. The 2006 Saints — with Brees coming off a bad shoulder injury — went from 3-13 in 2005 to 10-6 with an NFC South title and an NFC Championship game appearance. Brees was already untouchable in the state of Louisiana and would go on to have one of the great quarterback careers in NFL history.

NFL ・ 13 DAYS AGO