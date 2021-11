New Zealand has announced it will finally reopen to international tourists from the end of April 2022.The country has had one of the toughest border policies during the pandemic, closed to nearly all foreign visitors since March 2020.Even New Zealanders faced tough border controls, and were required to quarantine in mandated government facilities for a full two weeks upon entry, plus take Covid tests within 24 hours of arrival and on days three and 12 of isolation.But the government has confirmed that the island nation will reopen in stages from January next year.Fully vaccinated Kiwis will be permitted to enter...

CORONAVIRUS ・ 5 DAYS AGO