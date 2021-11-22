ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter's Notebook:Thankful

By STEVEN ALLEN ADAMS Reporter's Notebook
Journal & Sunday Journal
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs we head into Thanksgiving 2021, I can’t help but be thankful for a multitude of good things that have happened and are just around the corner. First and foremost, I’m thankful for a happy and healthy family. As we all know, COVID-19 has taken away many loved ones, especially older...

ehn.org

Peter Dykstra: Reporters and writers I'm thankful for

Last Thanksgiving, I cited a dozen U.S. environmental journalists that deserve our thanks. Since there are dozens more, let's make this an annual thing. One must only watch Joe Manchin's servility to Big Coal in West Virginia's politics to know how very, very difficult it must be to stay independent. Ward has done it for decades, primarily for the Charleston Gazette, covering labor, safety, and environmental news, earning a MacArthur "Genius Grant" in 2018. He left the struggling paper in early 2020, co-founding a statewide non-profit news organization and partnering with ProPublica's expanding local news efforts.
SOCIETY
chinookobserver.com

Animal Shelter Report: We are so very thankful

If you look closely at this picture, you can see that it is actually a picture of little Chihuahua puppy “Snickers” and his favorite fuzzy slipper toy that is almost as big as he is!. Snickers is an example of why we at the SPCHS are so grateful now, at...
PETS
Commonwealth Journal

Let's pause to be thankful

The world has gone mad, bonkers, off the hook. "People don't believe the truth when it's right in their face, facts are up for debate, empirical science is someone's opinion." An analytical framing of the mood of our times by Gil Grissom, CSI: Vegas. Everyone is entrenched in their own...
SOCIETY
tricitytimes-online.com

A year’s worth of thanks

By the time Thanksgiving rolls around each year, we’ve spent a portion of the prior 10-plus months honoring the people who give us so much. We’re just a few weeks’ past Veterans Day and a few months have passed since Labor Day. Hopefully, we all took the time to pause and reflect on the sacrifices men and women in uniform have taken on our behalf and for the sake of the country. As summer came to a close, we recognized all those laborers—past and present and their accomplishments.
FESTIVAL
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

This Vitamin May Stop Dementia, Says New Study

According to the World Health Organization, more than 55 million people worldwide suffer from dementia, "a syndrome – usually of a chronic or progressive nature – that leads to deterioration in cognitive function (i.e. the ability to process thought) beyond what might be expected from the usual consequences of biological aging." The most common symptoms of dementia include memory loss, becoming lost in familiar places, changes in learning or thinking and becoming confused while at home, but taking a daily multivitamin might help slow cognitive delay according to a new study. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
EatThis

People With Delta Usually Feel This at the Start

You feel sick. Is it a cold, flu, allergies, COVID-19, or the highly contagious Delta variant? According to Inci Yildirim, MD, Ph.D., a Yale Medicine pediatric infectious diseases specialist and a vaccinologist, Delta seems to affect the body a little differently than other strains, especially when it comes to symptoms. "This variant seems to be working slightly differently," adds virus expert Tim Spector, who's ZOE Symptom Project in the UK has been tracking symptoms. "So I think the message here is that if you're young and getting milder symptoms, anyway, it might just feel like a bad cold or some funny feeling, but do stay at home and do get a test….So if you feel unwell, just stay at home for a few days until it passes." Read on to learn about the most common symptoms of the Delta variant—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
HEALTH
Best Life

These 6 States Are Seeing the Worst COVID Surges Right Now

Over the past few weeks, the steady decline of critical numbers on a national level has provided a sense of cautious optimism among some experts about the next phase of the pandemic. But now, it appears that COVID cases are making a slight rebound, especially in certain states that are seeing surges of the virus once again.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Pfizer
Society
FDA
IRS
chronicle99.com

Stimulus Payments: Know The Cash Boosts Scheduled Before Christmas

U.S. citizens will get a financial boost ahead of Christmas. The governments of several U.S. states have decided to issue stimulus checks to their residents. The additional monetary support will be a welcome relief for the citizens before the holidays. According to an article published by MARCA on November 26, the government authorities have planned to provide these benefits as universal basic income.
POLITICS
Phys.org

First reported US transmission of COVID from a pet owner to pets documented

For the first time in the U.S., the transmission of COVID-19 from pet parent to pet is documented genetically as part of a study by the Translational Genomics Research Institute (TGen), an affiliate of City of Hope. The published findings from the ongoing study appear in the journal One Health....
PETS
EatThis

Virus Expert Warns These 19 States Will Have Next Surge

The much-feared "winter surge" of coronavirus is already here in much of America. "The two months of declining activity we saw after Delta's peak in mid-September, which took us from around 170,000 cases a day to 70,000 cases a day, are now in our rear view mirror," said virus expert Michael Osterholm on his podcast. " Now we're seeing this really abrupt U-turn with daily cases up to nearly 86,000 cases a day, which is 18% higher than it was two weeks ago. Hospitalizations, which sit at around 47,000, have also started creeping back up over the past few days. As a result, we'll likely see daily deaths start to follow suit, not the greatest news for a country that is still reported [to have] an average of 1,100 deaths a day from this virus." Even worse: "A total of 33 states reported growing cases over the past two weeks, 14 of those states saw cases increase by 40% or more," said Osterholm. Read on to discover 19 states that are in the biggest trouble right now, some worse than last year—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

As the U.S. braces for winter and flu season, the national COVID-19 vaccination effort is as urgent as it ever has been. Still, many Americans remain hesitant. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 26,870,000 Americans — or 10.8% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
PUBLIC HEALTH

