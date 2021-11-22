ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Most would rather complain about supply shortage than fix it

By Best of the Best
Journal & Sunday Journal
 7 days ago

We fervently make a plea to all who will listen: “Make More on Shore” in America. The dozens of cargo ships constantly waiting out at sea off the coast of California certainly make many things clear to us:. n The United States imports far, far too many goods that...

