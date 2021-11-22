ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

traverseticker.com
 7 days ago

Featuring over 20 artists, all which will have small objects...

www.traverseticker.com

treasurecoast.com

26th Annual Art In The Park – Art & Fine Craft Show

Art In The Park – November 27th & 28th, Memorial Park, Stuart FL – Holiday Spectacular!. The 26th Annual Art In The Park – Art & Fine Craft Show will return to Stuart’s Memorial Park Saturday and Sunday, November 27 and 28, 2021. The show will be open to the public from 9:00am – 4:00pm on both days. This time-honored show features up to 80 artists and exhibitors, including local artists as well as artists traveling to Stuart to participate. The show features quality art and craftsmanship in a relaxed, family-friendly atmosphere.
VISUAL ART
artgroupsdfw.com

Irving Art Association’s Winter Art Show – call for art

Location : Jaycee Park Center for the Arts, 1975 Puritan Dr, Irving 75061 – in the Large (East) Gallery of Irving Art Association. Any topic or media allowed – not just winter or holiday-themed art. Show off your latest or favorite creations. FREE to enter. Up to three pieces of art.
VISUAL ART
Marshall News Messenger

Oh Christmas Tree: Michelson Museum of Art plans annual holiday display

Community members can get into the holiday spirit this week with the Michelson Museum of Art’s annual “Oh Christmas Tree” exhibition, beginning Nov. 18. The exhibition of decorated Christmas trees will consist of both traditional and contemporary designs, and are being created this year by Raymond Kelly, a professional designer and Michelson Museum Trustee.
MUSEUMS
uwgb.edu

Video: 49th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition

The UW-Green Bay Lawton Gallery presents the 49th Annual Juried Student Art Exhibition.This exhibition will feature photography, painting, drawing, textiles, ceramics, woodworking, and other student art pieces. This exhibition will run until Dec. 16 and is located in UW-Green Bay’s Theatre Hall Room 230. The Lawton Gallery is open Monday-Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
GREEN BAY, WI
Frankfort Times

40th annual Fire Art Exhibition & Sale

The Friends of the Frankfort Library hosted its 40th annual Fine Art Exhibition and Sale, “The Gem City Art Show” from Friday through Sunday at the Frankfort Community Public Library. Art Show Patrons (those who pledged to spend $60 or more over the course of the weekend) were able to...
FRANKFORT, IN
mooresvilletribune.com

gg's Art Frames Gifts

Located in Downtown Statesville since 1969, gg's houses one of the most unique collections of art, frames, and gifts in North Carolina. In addition to a huge variety of well-known gift brands, gg's represents local and regional artisans including a wonderful selection of handmade pottery, jewelry, and books by local authors. gg's provides a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for all.
STATESVILLE, NC
illinoisstate.edu

Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales

Stop by the Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales to find a special gift or to select a favorite piece for yourself. The 37th annual Printmakers Exhibition and Sale will be a virtual online event held November 17, 2021, through January 21, 2022. Sales will be online only, and the artwork can be received through pickup, local delivery, or UPS shipping. All items are original artworks by Illinois State University students, faculty, staff, alumni, and visiting artists and range in price from $5 to $100, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Proceeds from the sale support the artists in the printmaking program.
NORMAL, IL
Entertainment
Visual Art
Arts
Odessa American

Annual Artwalk 2021 Art & Music Festival

Porter’s will present the 28th annual Artwalk 2021 Art & Music Festival Friday and Saturday in different locations in Alpine. The festival will include free live music, art locations, vendors and food vendors, art silent auction and more. For a complete scheduled, locations or more information, visit artwalkalpine.com.
FESTIVAL
Newport News-Times

Autumn Fest Art Show

Conrad Willett shows his cork art to Linell Wood during the Autumn Fest Art Show, which was held on Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Newport Recreation Center. The show featured mostly local artists with handmade items, including photography, paintings, jewelry, ceramics, woodwork, quilts, floral arrangements, decorative signs and more. (Photo courtesy of Teri Card)
NEWPORT, OR
ABC 4

The annual Christmas Tree Jubilee

Emily Oyler and Josh Skidmore of Weber School Foundation, joined Nicea on the show this morning to talk about the annual Christmas Tree Jubilee. The event has been going on for over three decades. Utahns look forward to going every year. Christmas tree auctions, food, Santa and more, it is a hit and is all for a great cause.
WEBER COUNTY, UT
conwaydailysun.com

Main Street Art Gallery presenting 'Gift of Art' show

CONWAY — “Gift of Art” is the current art show at the Main Street Art Gallery in Norcross Place in North Conway, beside Sawyer River Trading Company. As the name implies, there are many works of art that would make a perfect holiday gift. The majority of artworks displayed are original paintings and sculptures with a wide range of price points and styles.
CONWAY, NH
cityofglensfalls.com

Celebration Art Show

New exhibit featuring artwork in all media and a memorial exhibit for artist Betty O’Brien.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Press Democrat

Occidental Center for the Arts hosts annual talent show fundraiser

The Occidental Center for the Arts hosted its annual “Sonoma County’s Got Talent” fundraising event on Saturday night. The west county center’s fundraising goal was around $2,000. Money raised will go toward paying the center’s property tax and part of its fire insurance bill since both costs have recently increased, said Patrick Fanning, the talent show organizer and president of the board of directors.
SONOMA COUNTY, CA
mansionglobal.com

Gift Guide for Art Aficionados

There’s something for even the most discerning aesthete on your list. Mansion Global Picks has highlighted these products and services because we think readers will find them useful; the Mansion Global News staff is not involved in creating this content. Links in this content may result in us earning a commission, but our recommendations are independent of any compensation that we may receive.
VISUAL ART

