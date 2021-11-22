Annual Art Tree & Small Gift Show

Stop by the Wonsook Kim School of Art annual holiday art sales to find a special gift or to select a favorite piece for yourself. The 37th annual Printmakers Exhibition and Sale will be a virtual online event held November 17, 2021, through January 21, 2022. Sales will be online only, and the artwork can be received through pickup, local delivery, or UPS shipping. All items are original artworks by Illinois State University students, faculty, staff, alumni, and visiting artists and range in price from $5 to $100, payable by cash, check, or credit card. Proceeds from the sale support the artists in the printmaking program.

NORMAL, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO