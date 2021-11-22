Kid's Craft Lab: Scrappy Little Turkey

Turkey Day is almost here! Yes, the day when you come together as a family and gorge on delicious food. You enjoy a lavish spread of cakes, turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie. We are talking about a holiday that starts off the holiday season — yup, it’s Thanksgiving Day! The best part about this holiday is that you enjoy sweet moments with your family and close friends when you come together to celebrate everything you’re thankful for. That also means that you get to hear several dad jokes that are mostly not funny. But this year, how about you beat those dad jokes with some of your own? Scroll below as we list out some Thanksgiving jokes that are sure to be a hit on the dinner table:

