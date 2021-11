Ever since the brand split between Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown was reintroduced back in 2016, WWE has made the overall theme of the annual Survivor Series pay-per-view all about the nebulous concept of "Brand Supremacy." And while the format has led to some great champion vs. champion matches over the years and NXT's surprise victory back in 2019, many fans consistently mock the premise for having little to no stakes. Even some of the wrestlers have started questioning the company's logic, with Xavier Woods asking aloud what the winning team gets in the traditional five-on-five elimination matches.

