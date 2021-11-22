ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Hochul signs Nourish NY Program into state law

By Cyera Williams
WKTV
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQUEENS, N.Y. - Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to make the Nourish New York Program a permanent state law. The signing of the legislation comes before the...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 28

Ironside556
7d ago

Feeding their votes. Democrats love their slaves, they got rid of the whips and chains and replaced it with welfare and government assistance. Each election season they threaten to take it away if you don't vote their way and their slaves, do as they're told.

Reply(6)
27
Mike Bell
7d ago

While you let a terrorist extreme leader of the BLM a modern day Black Panthers get on National tv and threaten the riots,burning of innocent American people's businesses,looting and bloodshed and carry out these acts which no longer makes them threats and get away with it and walk free with our Government doing nothing about it.

Reply(8)
12
Gretchen Vincent
7d ago

Today is Monday, Thursday is Thanksgiving, seriously, she is signing a bill to help us put food on the table for the holiday. Because she has a full staff to cook her dinner, do the shopping and clean the house, probably just a bit late for Thanksgiving.. This is where Democrats can't relate to the PEOPLE,. We are suffering and perhaps this will help some of us for Christmas and I thank you for this, if I am even able to use it. This remindes me of all the information coming out on a 4th stimulus check or another about $2000 a month till the problems ease. I,m afraid from where I stand it would take me 4 months of these checks to get my head above water. This is the whole point, government can NOT relate.

Reply
5
 

Here Are The 29 Coolest Gifts For 202129 Insanely Cool Gadgets You'll Regret Not Getting Before They Sell Out. This Pillowcase Is Quickly Becoming The Must-Have Gift Of 2021People usually want TVs, video games, the latest phones, and must-have electronics. But when waves of consumers started clamoring for our pillowcase, analysts everywhere were scratching their heads.
