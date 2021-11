HUTCHINSON, Kan. — When the weather is questionable, Hutchinson USD 308 attempts to make weather decisions as far ahead as is prudent. "Here in 308, we don't have very many bus routes," said USD 308 Superintendent Mike Folks. "Really, not that many of our students walk. We start looking at things the night before and when we can, we try to make a decision before the 10 p.m. news, to give parents plenty of notification. Mother Nature does not always cooperate, and I'm not one that is going to call it just on a forecast, typically."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 12 DAYS AGO