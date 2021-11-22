ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL Hawaii Tracker: Grugier-Hill, Fairbairn lead Texans to upset victory over Titans

By Christian Shimabuku
KHON2
KHON2
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i3u09_0d3cvoW100

Kamehameha's Kamu Grugier-Hill and Punahou's Ka'imi Fairbairn each played vital roles in Houston's upset victory over Tennessee in Week 11 of the NFL season.

Comments / 2

Related
houstontexans.com

Kamu Grugier-Hill's INT return sparks conversation | Daily Brew

Shortly after Kamu Grugier-Hill played one of the best games of his career, the weary Texans linebacker made a proclamation. "Lactic acid is one hell of a drug." Grugier-Hill was all over the field at Nissan Stadium during Houston's 22-13 victory, as he led the team with 12 tackles, a pair of quarterback hits and two passes defensed, but it was his first-quarter interception of Ryan Tannehill and return of 82 yards that had his teammates and head coach a day later, talking. It was also the play that amped up the lactic acid production more than any of the other 75 snaps he played Sunday.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: LSU has made massive offer to top head coach

LSU is expected to pursue several big names for its head coaching vacancy, and one report claims they have already made a mammoth offer to one of the top coaches in the nation. Jake Crain, a former college football coach who used to work for Rivals.com, said on his “The...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
State
Hawaii State
The Spun

Jerry Jones Sends Clear Message After Cowboys Loss

With two losses in just five days, a lot of the luster has come off the Dallas Cowboys. But Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t plan on hitting the panic button anytime soon. In an interview with 105.3 The Fan on Friday, Jones lamented that his team couldn’t put enough pressure on Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr yesterday. But he made it clear that the defense will improve and “the sky is not falling.”
NFL
The Spun

Ohio State Quarterback Announces He’s Transferring

An Ohio State quarterback is on his way out of Columbus. On Sunday, Buckeyes‘ backup QB Jack Miller III entered the transfer portal. The news comes courtesy The Athletic’s Max Olson. Miller, a redshirt freshman, was suspended by the school earlier this month after an impaired-driving arrest. He was Ohio...
OHIO STATE
ClutchPoints

Packers receive tough injury news on Randall Cobb

The Green Bay Packers are currently in a heated contest against the Los Angeles Rams. They’ve looked solid throughout the game but it seems Green Bay will be lacking firepower due to the latest injury update regarding Randall Cobb. According to Jourdan Rodrigue, “Randall Cobb (groin) is out for the...
NFL
thespun.com

NFL Reportedly Decides On Punishment For Cowboys Player Ejected Last Night

There were a lot of rough moments for the Dallas Cowboys in yesterday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. But the low point might have been seeing one of their players ejected for a fight. Cowboys special teams player Kelvin Joseph got into a scuffle with Raiders special teams player...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Texans#American Football#Ka Imi Fairbairn
The Spun

There’s 1 Job Lincoln Riley Would Probably Leave Oklahoma For

With his overwhelming success as the head coach of the Oklahoma Sooners, Lincoln Riley has earned a reputation as one of the brightest young coaches in the college football world. So bright in fact that he’s been widely regarded as a potential future NFL head coach. Each year, NFL Network...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Hall Of Famer Passed Away This Morning

NFL Hall of Famer Curley Culp passed away early this morning, according to a statement released by his family. The legendary nose tackle’s wife, Collette Bloom Culp, shared a message of her husband’s passing on his Twitter account Saturday. “On behalf of our family and with a broken heart, I...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Jaguars Mascot Video

It’s been that kind of year in Jacksonville. The Jaguars are 2-8 on the season in Year 1 of the Urban Meyer era. The team has been playing better as of late, but is still in line for a top pick in the NFL Draft. While the Jaguars are struggling...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Todd McShay Getting Crushed For His Comment About Ohio State

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay apparently decided that Ryan Day didn’t need to get all of the smoke after the Buckeyes‘ loss to Michigan today. He wants some of it for himself. Taking to Twitter, McShay declared that even after Ohio State’s loss to Michigan, he would still put...
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Eagles’ opinion on Jalen Hurts has reportedly changed

The Philadelphia Eagles were not sold on Jalen Hurts as their franchise quarterback a few months ago, but opinions within the organization seem to have changed rather quickly. The Eagles have won three of their last four games, and Hurts has played well during that stretch. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philly’s brass is starting to get more comfortable with the idea of moving forward with Hurts as the team’s starting quarterback beyond this season. The Eagles are excited about Hurts’ recent play, as it is an indication that they won’t have to draft a QB in the first round this offseason or acquire one via trade.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Sunday’s Ezekiel Elliott News

Dallas Cowboys fans have had growing concerns about the injury status of running back Ezekiel Elliott. Elliott has been playing through some knee pain. Earlier on Sunday, head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about Elliott’s status. “I haven’t seen Zeke since Thursday, so we’ll just go through the normal process....
NFL
KHON2

KHON2

4K+
Followers
950
Post
316K+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy