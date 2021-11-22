NFL Hawaii Tracker: Grugier-Hill, Fairbairn lead Texans to upset victory over Titans
Kamehameha's Kamu Grugier-Hill and Punahou's Ka'imi Fairbairn each played vital roles in Houston's upset victory over Tennessee in Week 11 of the NFL season.
