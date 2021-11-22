ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Eternals VFX Team on Making Makkari Different Than Other Marvel Speedsters

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEternals is far from the first time we've seen a speedster in superhero cinema. In Marvel movies, we've got a look at the running styles of two different Quicksilvers, and that's not even factoring in The CW's Flash or Ezra Miller's silver screen counterpart either. Eternals, however, used a speedster named...

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Batman Forever Star Jim Carrey Reportedly MCU-Bound as Iconic Captain America Villain

It seems like almost every actor in Hollywood wants to jump in on the Marvel bandwagon and with Phase Four slowly taking shape, Marvel Studios will most certainly be introducing new characters to the fold which of course means that it's only a matter of time before our favorite Hollywood A-listers make their way to the billion-dollar franchise.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Underrated Denzel Washington Movie Coming to Netflix

Safe House, a crime thriller starring Denzel Washington and Ryan Reynolds, has found a great second life on Netflix as of late, putting up solid streaming numbers and reaching new viewers nearly a decade after its theatrical debut. This week, another one of Washington's films is making the move to Netflix, and there's a good chance it could see a similar kind of popularity with viewers thanks to the star power of Denzel.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Hawkeye: Marvel Fans Boycott Series in Support of Poorly Compensated Artist

Marvel Studios' newest live-action offering Hawkeye is already making waves on Disney+ and with two episodes released, it's already safe to say that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has knocked another one out of the park. However, some dirty laundry between Marvel Studios and a comic book artist is being revealed and it's already making quite an impact amongst fans, influencing some of them to boycott the Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld series.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Nicolas Cage's Newest Hit Is Finally on a Streaming Service

Nicolas Cage is an actor with over 100 acting credits to his name. He's known for an array of Oscar-winning films such as Moonstruck, Leaving Las Vegas, and Adaptation as well as action-packed fan-favorites like Face/Off, The Rock, and National Treasure. This year, Cage has appeared in three movies: Prisoners of Ghostland, Willy's Wonderland, and Pig. However, only one Cage flick from 2021 has gotten praise from critics and audiences alike. Pig is currently up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 97% critics score after 237 reviews and an 84% audience score after 250+ reviews. If you've been curious about Pig, you're in luck, because it's now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezra Miller
ComicBook

Watch Jason Momoa as The Crow in Unearthed Test Footage From Cancelled Reboot

Jason Momoa's long-in-development take on The Crow may be gone, but it certainly is not forgotten. Originally set to be directed by Corin Hardy (The Nun), The Crow was supposed to be a darker take on the material, infused with more horror than the original '90s film and based more on the comic book source material than anything that had been released since. Its tortured development path had everything: script problems, financing problems, rights issues arising out of a studio's financial distress...and ultimately the loss of both director Corin Hardy and star Jason Momoa.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Netflix Debuts Newest Original Christmas Movie

Netflix previously announced a whole month's worth of holiday original content that would be arriving on the streaming service throughout the end of the year and one of their first new Christmas movies is finally here. Starring Brooke Shields and Cary Elwes, the new film is titled A Castle for Christmas and it's officially streaming on the platform. Available for just one day as of this writing this film is already the #5 piece of content on all of Netflix and the #3 movie on the platform, beating out recent hits The Harder They Fall, the live-action Cowboy Bebop, and even the biggest Netflix show of all time, Squid Game.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Is Now Streaming On Demand

Venom: Let There Be Carnage will be available to buy on 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD next month, but the movie is officially available to stream on-demand. You can now purchase the Tom Hardy-led sequel for $20 on sites such as Vudu and Amazon Prime. The new movie was helmed by Andy Serkis and featured Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady/Carnage, Michelle Williams as Ann Weying, Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison/Shriek, and Reid Scott as Dr. Dan Lewis. The movie will be available to rent on digital platforms starting December 14th.
MOVIES
centraltimes.org

Review: Marvel’s Eternals is eternally boring

The Marvel Cinematic Universe adds another crew of characters to its extended cast with Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s “Eternals.”. It follows a group of immortal beings, the Eternals, that are sent to Earth by the all-powerful Celestials over 7,000 years ago to protect early humans from space creatures known as Deviants. Thought to have exterminated the last of the Deviants over 500 years prior, the Eternals go their separate ways to live out their never-ending lives. However, they are forced to come back together when the Deviants return.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel#Speedster#Vfx#Weta Digital
theprairienews.com

Op-Ed: Eternals is a middling Marvel movie with miraculous moments

It’s 2021, Disney is worth 93 billion dollars, “Endgame” made 3 billion and they will never stop until the entire film and streaming industry is run by their formulaic cash-grabs. So, on Nov. 5. Marvel Studios released “Eternals,” the next installment of their never ending quest to capitalize off of every property they currently own until it culminates in a Ghost Busters in Star Wars Spider-man movie with an Indiana Jones cameo.
MOVIES
fox35orlando.com

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ is worth a second look

CHICAGO - The initial experience of watching "Eternals" is overwhelming. Though writer/director Chloé Zhao’s thinky sci-fi action melodrama may not draw much plot from the 25 Marvel Cinematic Universe films that have come before, it introduces 10 main characters, covers 7,000 years of human history and runs a lengthy 157 minutes.
MOVIES
Daily Lobo

REVIEW: ‘Eternals’ marks needed change for Marvel Studios

“Eternals,” the third film installment in Marvel’s Phase 4, recently came to theaters and marked a nice change in the studio’s traditional releases. Going into “Eternals,” I was feeling apprehensive due to the poor critic ratings, but the film’s diverse cast and engaging plot signaled a new and better era for Marvel.
MOVIES
IGN

How MultiVersus Will Be Different Than Other Smash Clones - IGN Daily Fix

In today's Daily Fix, a new challenger has come for Smash Bros., and this one brings together characters from all over Warner Bros. In MultiVersus you can fight as Batman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, Jake from Adventure Time, and more. But what sets this brawler apart from the other Smash Bros. clones out there? A focus on 1v1 and 2v2 matches (in addition, of course, to 4v4). Ubisoft will be getting into the theme park game in the future, but first it's dipping its toes in the water by making an 'entertainment center' in France. The entertainment center will feature dining, shopping, a movie studio (not a theatre, a full-fledged movie studio), and more. And finally, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is getting a new feature via an update. Ray tracing is coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Along with ray tracing, some performance updates are coming to the PS4 version. Neat. Have you finished Guardians? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Animation
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

The Beatles Super Fan Mark Hamill Shares Star Wars Mash-up Photos to Celebrate Disney+ Series

Peter Jackson's new docuseries, The Beatles: Get Back, is now streaming on Disney+ with the three-part series giving viewers a new look at the recording of what would become the band's final studio album, Let It Be. For fans of the Fab Four, it's an exciting project and there might be no fan more excited than Mark Hamill. The Star Wars legend has been sharing his excitement for The Beatles: Get Back with Star Wars mashup photos on social media to celebrate the new series.
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons TV Shows Are "Big Focus" for Hasbro's eOne

Expect to see a lot more Dungeons & Dragons on your television screen soon. Recently, Deadline spoke with eOne's Michael Lombardo, the President of Global Television for Hasbro's entertainment division. Lombardo spoke about the company's strategy for developing series based on various Hasbro IPs, including Dungeons & Dragons, the popular tabletop roleplaying game that comes with nearly 50 years of lore, characters, and stories built in. During the interview, Lombardo noted that Dungeons & Dragons was a priority for eOne, with multiple TV shows in development.
TV SHOWS
thelewisflyer.com

Is Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ a superhero movie?

Marvel Studios’ “Eternals” is for an audience with an acquired taste. This film scratches the surface of a brand new genre. Producers have created what I’d like to call softcore action, where there’s an emphasis on the dreamy and dramatic aspect of the film, but they also pay less attention to the superheroes, the action and the extravagance of it all. “Eternals” is pleading for something more noticeable to make it stand out, but I’m also not entirely mad at what we got either.
MOVIES
thepioneeronline.com

Why Representation Matters: Marvel’s “Eternals”

Examining Marvel’s new family, each member representing a new generation. Marvel’s third film this year, academy award-winning Chloe Zhao’s “Eternals,” shattered expectations and grossed $31M at the box office opening night, according to Forbes. Weeks prior, this success was not foreseeable, as many critics took to Rotten Tomatoes to “review-bomb”...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Different Versions of Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Who is Ultron in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? The devastatingly advanced artificial intelligence — first unwittingly unleashed by Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) — has loomed large in the Marvel Cinematic Universe ever since. While Ultron’s plan to destroy humanity was thwarted by the Avengers, resulting in his destruction, the ripple effects of his influence continue to appear in more recent MCU projects — like WandaVision and What If…?.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy