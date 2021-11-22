Eternals VFX Team on Making Makkari Different Than Other Marvel Speedsters

In today's Daily Fix, a new challenger has come for Smash Bros., and this one brings together characters from all over Warner Bros. In MultiVersus you can fight as Batman, Shaggy, Arya Stark, Jake from Adventure Time, and more. But what sets this brawler apart from the other Smash Bros. clones out there? A focus on 1v1 and 2v2 matches (in addition, of course, to 4v4). Ubisoft will be getting into the theme park game in the future, but first it's dipping its toes in the water by making an 'entertainment center' in France. The entertainment center will feature dining, shopping, a movie studio (not a theatre, a full-fledged movie studio), and more. And finally, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy is getting a new feature via an update. Ray tracing is coming to the Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Along with ray tracing, some performance updates are coming to the PS4 version. Neat. Have you finished Guardians? What did you think? Let us know in the comments!

