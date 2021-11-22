Luzerne County sells 38 properties at recent delinquent tax auction

Luzerne County Courthouse

Luzerne County ended up selling 38 properties in this month’s back tax auction, which was the final sale for 2021, according to a report from county tax-claim operator Elite Revenue Solutions LLC.

There were 45 properties listed for sale. Three had no bidders, and four were not sold because the high bidders failed to pay, which means they will be banned from bidding in future auctions.

This was a special “free and clear” judicial auction in which all liens and delinquent taxes are forgiven unless bidding competition drives up the purchase price to cover some or all of that debt.

The two highest purchases, both by New York bidders, were for properties in Plymouth, according to Elite’s report. One in the 200 block of Orchard Street had bids starting at $1,615 and sold for $60,000. Bids for the other property in the 50 block of Elm Street started at $1,529, and it sold for $40,000.

The seven properties that did not sell advance to the repository and are available for purchase at any time.

Information on tax sales and the repository are posted at luzernecountytaxclaim.com .

Tax hike history

The county administration’s proposed 2022 budget does not include a requested real estate tax increase.

For informational purposes, the administration last week presented a chart showing annual inflation rates and which years the county increased taxes dating back to the 2012 implementation of home rule.

The county tax hikes: 2012, 2%; 2013, none; 2014, 8%; 2015 and 2016, none; 2017, 4%; 2018 and 2019, none; 2020, 3.25%; 2021 and (expected) 2022, none.

This collectively equates to a 17.25% increase over 11 years, or a little over 1.5% on average annually, the administration said.

Inflation increased 14.14% from 2012 through 2020, also averaging a little over 1.5% per year, it said.

Tuesday meeting

County council will hold a voting meeting at 6 p.m. followed by a work session and budget work session.

The meeting will be at the county courthouse on River Street in Wilkes-Barre, with instructions for the remote attendance option posted under council’s online meeting link at luzernecounty.org .

Attorney restoration

Tuesday’s council agenda again includes a vote on the administration’s request to return Joyce, Carmody & Moran P.C. to the insurance carrier panel of firms eligible to provide county litigation defense.

This matter had been up for a vote in September, but council decided to wait until November to make a decision because it would be one year after council barred the firm from handling future county litigation due to a controversial U.S. Supreme Court recusal request.

Council members had no idea the firm would be filing a motion on the county’s behalf seeking recusal of then-new Supreme Justice Amy Coney Barrett from a case involving ballot-counting deadlines and learned of the action through an onslaught of national and local media coverage highlighting the county’s legal position in October 2020.

In pushing for reinstatement, Acting County Manager Romilda Crocamo has said the firm is “very responsive,” familiar with the county and had performed “exceptional work for the county” in the past.

Manager salary

Tuesday’s council work session includes a discussion about what salary for the next manager should be included in upcoming advertisements for the top management position.

The county’s volunteer citizen manager search committee wants the advertising to state the position pays up to $185,000, which is around this year’s maximum compensation under the county’s home rule charter.

Search committee members do not have to obtain council approval to use this figure, but Committee Chairman Chris Hackett said he doesn’t want to advertise an unrealistic amount unlikely to be amenable to council.

Budget presentation

The county’s operational services division will present its proposed 2022 budget Tuesday.

This division covers the planning/zoning, building/grounds, road/bridges, engineering and 911 departments, the boiler plant and emergency management agency.

Overall, the division is budgeted to spend a proposed $4.9 million next year, which is an increase of approximately $125,000 compared to this year’s allocation.

On the revenue side, the division is budgeted to bring in $870,755 next year, or $42,500 more, records show.