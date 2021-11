Gateway Community & Technical College’s Food for Thought Pantry is supporting nearly 50 struggling student families this Thanksgiving. “Gateway has been my support system throughout my entire academic career,” said Gateway student Tricia Kendall. “Whether it was help with tutoring, Christmas assistance, housing, or food, like this Thanksgiving meal kit, all of this assistance has helped me to worry less about my personal finances and be a successful student.”

BOONE COUNTY, KY ・ 4 DAYS AGO