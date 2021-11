Michigan State had 20 turnovers and still won by 21 points Wednesday night at Butler. Early-season college basketball, ladies and gentlemen. The Spartans' 73-52 victory at historic Hinkle Fieldhouse was promising for MSU in several respects, beyond improving to 2-1 on the season. It was the third straight game senior center Marcus Bingham Jr. has been a consistent two-way factor. It was important for senior wing Gabe Brown to see some shots go down, and for him to score a variety of ways, en route to a team-high 19 points. And it was another glimpse at the tantalizing potential of freshman guard Max Christie, who was poised, mature and gave the Spartans some needed offensive oomph with 18 points.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO