After months of preparation and qualifying it comes down to just nine days on the sheets. Beginning on Sunday, Nov. 20, nine women's and nine men's rinks will hit the SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, Sask., at the 2021 Tim Hortons Curling Trials. After a heated round-robin, just three teams will advance to the playoffs. In the end, one team from each side will remain standing and will become Team Canada at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO