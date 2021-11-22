ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Keystone Communities partnership receives $196,452 in tax credits

Sentinel
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEWISTOWN — The local Keystone Communities economic development partnership between Downtown Lewistown Inc. and Mifflin County Industrial Development Corporation (MCIDC) secured $196,452 in tax credits through the Pennsylvania Department of Community, Economic Development Neighborhood Assistance Enterprise Zone Tax Credit Program for Clayton Lewistown. Tax credits up to $500,000 representing...

www.lewistownsentinel.com

