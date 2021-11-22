ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewistown, PA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lewistown, PA
Obituaries
City
Lewistown, PA
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Obituaries
The Hill

US, Iran return to same negotiating table

The U.S. and Iran on Monday held their seventh round of indirect talks as part of efforts to return to the 2015 nuclear deal, more than five months after the last discussions took place in Vienna. The Biden administration is stressing that diplomacy with Iran is the last, best chance...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Paintersville C Ma Church
CBS News

Biden's Christmas decorations at the White House honor COVID-19 frontline workers

Washington — Holiday decorations unveiled Monday for Joe and Jill Biden's first White House Christmas honor frontline workers who persevered during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nurses, doctors, teachers, grocery store workers and others are recognized in this year's gigantic Gingerbread White House, which was made into a 350-pound gingerbread village with the addition of a school and police, fire and gas stations as well as a hospital, a post office, a grocery store and a warehouse to honor workers who stayed on the job.
WASHINGTON, DC

Comments / 0

Community Policy