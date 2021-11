Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr has revealed that Klay Thompson and James Wiseman “will not be stepping on an NBA court next week.”. Thompson has missed 29 months through injury after tearing his left ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals and tearing his right Achilles on November 18, 2020. Speaking to reporters after the Warriors’ game against the Brooklyn Nets, Kerr said that Thompson has already started playing 5-on-5 games on his road to recovery. However, he added that this progress does not mean fans will be seeing Thompson lining up alongside Curry and co. any time soon.

NBA ・ 13 DAYS AGO