Special Called Council Meeting Work Session

On Tuesday, the Antioch City Council announced it will hold a special meeting at 5:00 pm to discuss several items requested by councilmembers. During the meeting, the council will discuss its next steps of the sesquicentennial celebration,Housing Policies and Tenant Protections, Local Purchasing Ordinance, Local Preference for Minority & Women Owned Business Enterprises, Human Rights and Racial Equity Commission and Food Insecurity and Access to Healthy and Affordable Food Options Ad Hoc Committee.
Comments / 0