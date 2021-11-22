Special Called Council Meeting Work Session

CERES (CBS13) — An incoming Ceres City Council member who was caught using the n-word has now been booted from his post before even being sworn in. The racist language was discovered in a podcast recorded by John Osgood in February. Video of a council meeting video shows Osgood interviewing for an open council seat in November. “My name is John Osgood, I’ve been a life-long resident of Ceres,” Osgood said in the video. “I’m a direct descendant of eight members of the Mayflower.” The council voted him in 3-1 two weeks ago. Now, it’s rescinded the decision unanimously after hearing Osgood use the...

CERES, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO