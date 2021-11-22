Carlson's 15 points, 13 boards help Utah beat Tulsa 72-58

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
24-year-old Lonzo Ball is only just starting out his NBA journey. But, already, he has made quite a bit of noise. From his days over in L.A. as the 'next great franchise great' to his time as a confident veteran in New Orleans, 'Zo has become come into his own as a point guard in the league.
Since I released my initial list of potential candidates for the Virginia Tech job, two of the top guys on the list have come off the board as Billy Napier became the next head coach at Florida while Dave Clawson agreed to an extension to stay at Wake Forest. So...
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Tulsa scored the last four points to beat Oregon State 64-58 on Monday night. Oregon State (1-2) scored seven straight points, highlighted by a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer, to pull to 60-58 with 48 seconds to play. Rey Idowu then made a pair of free throws for Tulsa and Lucas missed a 3 on the other end. Darien Jackson sealed it with two more free throws.
While Georgia has remained the No. 1 team for most of the season, few spots in the CBS Sports 130 -- our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team in college football -- have brought as much intrigue as No. 2. Since Alabama lost to Texas A&M in early October and...
For a second game in a row, the University of Tulsa had a two-point lead with less than a minute to go. After a narrow defeat Saturday against Air Force, the Hurricane made the winning plays down the stretch of Monday night’s meeting with Oregon State at the Reynolds Center to prevail 64-58 against a team that advanced to the Elite Eight last year.
BATON ROUGE, La. — Liberty squared off against LSU, Monday night at the Maravich Center. The Flames held a lead after halftime and with less than five minutes left in the game, but the Tigers came storming back in the second half to defeat the Flames 74-58. Liberty falls to 1-1 while LSU improves to 3-0 this season.
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – What a debut for 16-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay. In his first game in a Utah Jazz uniform, Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help the Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night. Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 […]
MADISON, Wi. (AP) — Nate Watson worked inside for 24 points and Providence held off a late rally to beat Wisconsin, 63-58 for the Friars’ third win of the season and first win on the road Monday night. The game was part of the 2021 Gavitt Games, a Big East-versus-Big...
SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah men’s basketball team kept their perfect season alive and won the Sunshine Slam with a 72-58 victory over Tulsa. It’s the first MTE that Utah has won outside of Salt Lake City since 2008 when they took the Glenn Wilkes Classic in 2008. The Runnin’ Utes have won multi-team events three times since joining the Pac-12, including the Utah Thanksgiving Classic (twice) and the Global Sports Hoops Showcase.
LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Levi Williams threw two touchdown passes, Titus Sven ran for scores of 43 and 98 yards and Wyoming beat Utah State 44-17 on Saturday night to snap the Aggies' five-game win streak. Williams was 12-of-15 passing for 224 yards with an interception and Sven finished with...
CONWAY, SC (KTSM) — What a difference 24 hours makes. On Thursday, New Mexico State put together a pretty dominant performance in a double-digit win over Davidson, a Top 80 KenPom team at the time. Fast forward to Friday, and the Aggies find themselves searching for answers after getting beat down by Utah State, 85-58, in […]
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Gardner hit 8 of his 9 shots from the field and all five of his free throw attempts to score 21 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead Virginia to a 58-40 win over previously unbeaten Providence in the championship game of the Roman Legends Classic. The Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight November tournaments.
Indiana women’s basketball continued its win streak Tuesday night with a strong 72-42 victory over Norfolk State University in Bloomington. Indiana improved to 3-0 on the season with the win. “It was one of those games we just kind of had to grind out,” head coach Teri Moren said. “We...
TONTOGANY — North Baltimore 6-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer pieced together a double-double 26 points and 13 rebounds in leading the Tigers to a 50-16 season opening victory over host Otsego. “I feel like it was a good way to start off the season,” Hagemeyer said. “We definitely still have a...
