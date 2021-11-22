ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Carlson's 15 points, 13 boards help Utah beat Tulsa 72-58

Frankfort Times
 7 days ago

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Branden Carlson had 15 points and 13...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

2 Notable Schools Named Options For Spencer Rattler

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
NFL
buckeyextra.com

Ohio State football quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered AC joint separation in season opener at Minnesota

Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud suffered an AC joint separation in his right throwing shoulder during the Buckeyes’ season opener at Minnesota on Sept. 2. In an interview on the Big Ten Network on Thursday afternoon, Stroud shed light on the injury, which limited him in subsequent games against Oregon and Tulsa and prompted him to sit out against Akron on Sept. 25.
MINNESOTA STATE
On3.com

4-star OT Malik Agbo narrows list, sets commitment date

Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Utah State
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Horne scores 17 points, leads Tulsa over Oregon State 64-58

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Jeriah Horne had 17 points and 10 rebounds, and Tulsa scored the last four points to beat Oregon State 64-58 on Monday night. Oregon State (1-2) scored seven straight points, highlighted by a Jarod Lucas 3-pointer, to pull to 60-58 with 48 seconds to play. Rey Idowu then made a pair of free throws for Tulsa and Lucas missed a 3 on the other end. Darien Jackson sealed it with two more free throws.
OREGON STATE
Tulsa World

Tulsa men hold off Oregon State for 64-58 home victory

For a second game in a row, the University of Tulsa had a two-point lead with less than a minute to go. After a narrow defeat Saturday against Air Force, the Hurricane made the winning plays down the stretch of Monday night’s meeting with Oregon State at the Reynolds Center to prevail 64-58 against a team that advanced to the Elite Eight last year.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap
wfxrtv.com

Liberty’s Darius McGhee Scores 22 Points in a 74-58 loss at LSU

BATON ROUGE, La. — Liberty squared off against LSU, Monday night at the Maravich Center. The Flames held a lead after halftime and with less than five minutes left in the game, but the Tigers came storming back in the second half to defeat the Flames 74-58. Liberty falls to 1-1 while LSU improves to 3-0 this season.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC4

Rudy Gay scores 20 points in Jazz debut, as Utah beats Toronto, 119-103

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – What a debut for 16-year NBA veteran Rudy Gay. In his first game in a Utah Jazz uniform, Gay hit five 3-pointers and scored 20 points to help the Jazz beat the Toronto Raptors 119-103 on Thursday night. Gay also had five rebounds while playing just 18 minutes. He missed Utah’s first 14 […]
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
kslsports.com

Utah Basketball Captures Sunshine Slam Title With Win Over Tulsa

SALT LAKE CITY – The University of Utah men’s basketball team kept their perfect season alive and won the Sunshine Slam with a 72-58 victory over Tulsa. It’s the first MTE that Utah has won outside of Salt Lake City since 2008 when they took the Glenn Wilkes Classic in 2008. The Runnin’ Utes have won multi-team events three times since joining the Pac-12, including the Utah Thanksgiving Classic (twice) and the Global Sports Hoops Showcase.
UTAH STATE
Frankfort Times

Sven's TD runs of 43, 98 yards help Wyoming beat Utah State

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Levi Williams threw two touchdown passes, Titus Sven ran for scores of 43 and 98 yards and Wyoming beat Utah State 44-17 on Saturday night to snap the Aggies' five-game win streak. Williams was 12-of-15 passing for 224 yards with an interception and Sven finished with...
NFL
KTSM

NMSU beat down by Utah State in first loss of the season, 85-58

CONWAY, SC (KTSM) — What a difference 24 hours makes. On Thursday, New Mexico State put together a pretty dominant performance in a double-digit win over Davidson, a Top 80 KenPom team at the time. Fast forward to Friday, and the Aggies find themselves searching for answers after getting beat down by Utah State, 85-58, in […]
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Gardner’s 21 points spark Virginia past Providence, 58-40

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jayden Gardner hit 8 of his 9 shots from the field and all five of his free throw attempts to score 21 points to go with 13 rebounds to lead Virginia to a 58-40 win over previously unbeaten Providence in the championship game of the Roman Legends Classic. The Cavaliers have won seven of their last eight November tournaments.
NBA
tulsahurricane.com

Tulsa Comes Up Short in Sunshine Slam Championship, 72-58.

GAME BOOK (PDF) | SEASON STATS (PDF) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. –– The University of Tulsa men's basketball team couldn't catch the Utah Utes as the Golden Hurricane fell in the championship of the Sunshine Slam 72-58 on Sunday evening at the Ocean Center. Tulsa dropped to 3-2 with the loss,...
TULSA, OK
sent-trib.com

Hagemeyer’s double-double 26 points, 13 boards lead Tigers

TONTOGANY — North Baltimore 6-foot-1 senior Grace Hagemeyer pieced together a double-double 26 points and 13 rebounds in leading the Tigers to a 50-16 season opening victory over host Otsego. “I feel like it was a good way to start off the season,” Hagemeyer said. “We definitely still have a...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy