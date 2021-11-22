Your Strengths May Become Your Weaknesses

Recently several of us in our congregation met out in the church yard to cut down and remove a half-dead tree that had become something of an eye-sore in the landscape. In spite of chainsaws malfunctioning at times, we finally managed to accomplish our goal. However, a day or two later I noticed an itchy rash on my arm. I called up a couple of the others who had worked on that project and discovered they had it too, but even worse than I did. Apparently some of the leafless vines wrapped around the trunk of that tree had been poison oak. It was more difficult to identify since the leaves had fallen off, but I’ve since been informed of certain characteristics to watch out for even in a leafless vine that signal it might be poisonous. I guess we weren’t as careful as we should have been or didn’t take as many precautions as were warranted. I have no doubt that after suffering the irritating and uncomfortable consequences of our actions, we’ll all be more vigilant the next time we deal with any plant that even remotely looks suspicious.

