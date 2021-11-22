ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Your Strengths May Become Your Weaknesses

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleForget the former things; do not dwell on the past. See, I am doing a new thing!—ISAIAH 43:18-19A (NIV) My husband, Bob, stood there, angry and immobile. The load of free bricks I was collecting for our new garden. patio lay scattered around the car. I had assumed that...

guideposts.org

Spirit Lifting: Bringing Our Brokenness to Him at Christmas

“Glory to God in highest heaven, and peace on earth to those with whom God is pleased.”—LUKE 2:14 (NLT) During the Christmas season, I hang a marquee sign across our carport that lights up the word PEACE. This year when I turned it on, it read ACE. I have another sign next to our fireplace that reads JOY, but the J was out, leaving us with only OY. So I decided to buy some new lighting that spelled out HOPE. The letters arrived yesterday. No H. Just OPE.
guideposts.org

Letting Go

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.—PHILIPPIANS 4:6 (NIV) I knew my daughter Danielle would be okay, but would I?. Danielle had told me about her upcoming outing with her girlfriends to a farm less than...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

ELDER: Don't become careless in guarding your soul

Recently several of us in our congregation met out in the church yard to cut down and remove a half-dead tree that had become something of an eye-sore in the landscape. In spite of chainsaws malfunctioning at times, we finally managed to accomplish our goal. However, a day or two later I noticed an itchy rash on my arm. I called up a couple of the others who had worked on that project and discovered they had it too, but even worse than I did. Apparently some of the leafless vines wrapped around the trunk of that tree had been poison oak. It was more difficult to identify since the leaves had fallen off, but I’ve since been informed of certain characteristics to watch out for even in a leafless vine that signal it might be poisonous. I guess we weren’t as careful as we should have been or didn’t take as many precautions as were warranted. I have no doubt that after suffering the irritating and uncomfortable consequences of our actions, we’ll all be more vigilant the next time we deal with any plant that even remotely looks suspicious.
Parade

Hope in the Lord and Renew Your Strength With These 130 Popular Bible Verses

Bible study is an important aspect of every Christian’s life and daily walk with God. As author and Bible teacher, Jen Wilkin, has said, “The heart cannot love what the mind does not know.” While reading through scripture, there are a number of verses that stand out as favorites for both individual believers as well as verses quoted frequently within larger Christian circles—and we have 130 of the most popular Bible verses here!
guideposts.org

You Belong

When you believe in God you become part of His family—connected to every other believer. Your relationships with others help carve out your purpose. You are called to be an instrument of God by sharing His love with others. Today's Prayer:. Dear Lord, thank You for my family of faith...
guideposts.org

How Reconnecting with Nature Encourages Spiritual Growth

Every summer growing up in Richmond, Virginia, my family picked the wild blackberries that grew in the woods near our house. The summer I was 15 years old, I plucked a perfectly ripe berry off a bush. All at once, I was struck by a profound sense of wonder at the very perfection of that little fruit. I marveled at its seemingly miraculous ability to grow from the earth and nourish me. I experienced the startling awareness that everything around me was balanced and correct. Each aspect had a purpose: the sky, the trees, me, even this tiny blackberry I held in my hand. It was as if the world itself had suddenly come into divine focus. Then I heard my mom calling and the moment ended.
guideposts.org

She Trusted God to Guide Her Daughter Through Disappointment and Depression

My daughter, Bekah, called me from soccer practice. “Mom, I think I did it again!” she said, sobbing. “My knee snapped just like last time, and I collapsed on the field. This can’t be happening!”. Bekah was a senior in high school. Her dream was to play in college. She...
guideposts.org

Keeping the Faith: Navigating a Spiritual Winter

I’m not a fan of winter. There are things I appreciate: the holidays, cozying up with a mug of hot tea, the beauty of a blanket of snow covering the ground. Still, I get sad when the days get shorter and the darkness of the season sets in. We will...
guideposts.org

Amazing Acts of Compassion During the Covid Crisis

John was the first Covid-19 patient I spoke with over the phone at Norton Women’s & Children’s Hospital, where I am a chaplain. According to my patient list, John was 33, Hispanic. It was March 2020. He had been in our hospital two days. That spring, as the deadly virus was first diagnosed in Kentucky, we chaplains were encouraged to comfort patients by phone to conserve protective equipment and reduce the risk of infection. It was difficult not being able to see them.
guideposts.org

What Prayer Can Do: Healing Our Divisions

“Promise me you won’t bring up politics,” I said to my husband, Don, as we left for Christmas dinner at my sister’s. “I’ve already promised!” Don said. For most of our marriage, Don and I had been on the same page politically. But lately we weren’t even in the same book, and Don never missed a chance to voice his opinions. I knew it wasn’t just Don and me with this problem. The whole country seemed spoiling for a fight.
guideposts.org

Necessary Transitions

“After two years, I was screaming inside my head. That’s when I finally knew it was time for a serious change,” my Aunt Jan told me about her season of caregiving for my grandmother. For the most part it had been a beautiful time, something she described as “an honor,” but after two years the emotional wear-and-tear was undeniable.
guideposts.org

Verses to Live By: A New Year, a New Beginning

Truth to tell, I’ve never made a New Year’s resolution—a good thing too, because I suspect I’d never make it through the first month. What I do believe in is giving myself a new start. Something you can do again and again, as you seek new goals and grow in faith. Like this.
guideposts.org

Happy Thanksgiving

Then Jesus declared, “I am the bread of life. Whoever comes to me will never go hungry, and whoever believes in me will never be thirsty.”—John 6:35 (NIV) Today as you celebrate Thanksgiving and reflect on your blessings, remember to include the greatest gift of all—Jesus. Thank Him for nurturing your spirit, providing for your needs and fulfilling your desires. Thank Him for His mercy and His grace.
guideposts.org

Experience His Heavenly Light

The people who walked in darkness have seen a great light. For those who lived in a land of deep shadows—light! sunbursts of light!—Isaiah 9:2 (MSG) This time of year when the nights are long, the world can seem like a dark place. Remind yourself that God’s light is infinitely brighter than the light on the Earth and by spending time with Him you bring heavenly light into your life!
TIME

They Say Suffering Will Make You Stronger—But It's Not That Simple

Is suffering good for us? Does it make us better people, kinder and more resilient; does it give meaning to our lives?. It would be nice if it did, particularly since so many of us have been suffering these days. Around three-quarters of a million Americans have died of Covid, and those who loved them often didn’t get to say goodbye or hold a proper funeral. Millions have lost their jobs or their businesses, millions have had their life projects put on hold or derailed. There have been those trapped together who hate each other and others who essentially lived in solitary confinement. Even the luckiest experienced boredom, anxiety, and dread.
Earth 911

When Your Child Wants to Become a Vegetarian

It’s almost a rite of passage for many young people to come home from school one day and declare that they want to become a vegetarian. In most households, that announcement is met with eye rolls and a flat rejection. But for environmentalist parents who have not given up meat, the response is much more complicated. You know that a low-carbon diet is vegetarian and don’t want to discourage your child from doing the right thing. But on the other hand, making separate meals is burdensome and inefficient. And can a growing body get enough protein without any meat?
guideposts.org

How Persistent Prayer Saved Her Beloved Dog

Sad brown eyes stared back at me from the wire cage in our living room. I poked my fingers through the holes, stroking the graying fur of my spaniel, Kelly. Eight weeks. That’s how long she’d be confined to this crate, if there was to be any chance of her recovering from the injury that left her unable to move her back legs. I looked up at the Christmas tree, still decorated from the holiday a few days before. We’d adopted Kelly from a rescue group on Christmas 12 years earlier, and it seemed especially cruel that she was failing at this time of year. The vet’s words replayed in my mind: “She might never walk again.”
CBS Sacramento

Could The Perfect Hug Improve Your Health?

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Researchers have found that hugging can reduce stress levels and boost confidence. However, could the perfect hug be even more beneficial? Now researchers believe that they’ve cracked the code on what constitutes the perfect hug. Psychologists at Goldsmiths University in London found that time played an important factor. They found that the “10-second snuggle” was the perfect length, saying that 10 seconds is the right amount of time to release plenty of endorphins and improve stress levels and confidence. “Which was surprising to us,” said one of the researchers at Goldsmiths. “We thought 10 seconds is so long, surely at some point, people might find this less pleasant.” In a second experiment, researchers watched over 200 people hugging and found that “crisscrossed hugs” were more enjoyable than “the neck-waist hug.” Hopefully, none of us need researchers to tell us to hug each other this holiday season, but if you do, here’s your prescription.
