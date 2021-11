Shannon Glass and her husband Marty Gleason bought their Canaryville home more than six years ago because it was affordable and close to the neighborhood where Glass grew up. As a third-generation South Sider, Glass is used to living near factories large and small, but a more recent and rapidly growing industry — big warehouses largely accommodating the growth of online shopping — is not something she can embrace.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 7 HOURS AGO