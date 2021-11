MINT HILL, NC – Chaplain Albert Leath is no stranger to the Mint Hill community. He has been proudly serving our community for nearly two decades. The dedication and honor that he brings to the town make for one of the strongest souls that the world could ever meet. He is a man that stands strong in his faith. He has been able to serve with the Mint Hill Fire and Police Department as their Chaplain since 2003. In fact, he is the only person that has ever held this position. He proudly joined the Mint Hill Police Department when they formed and since has held the position as the Chaplain for the town when the people need him most. His dedication to serving a community with the selfless act of serving as a Chaplain for both the Police and Fire Department has been our honor.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO