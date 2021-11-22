Johnson lifts Denver over Houston Baptist 74-61

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
Four-star running back Trevor Etienne of Jennings (La.) High has narrowed his list of colleges down to three schools– Clemson, LSU, and Florida. The 5-foot-10, 200 pounder announced a top five back in August, this time around he cut Alabama and Georgia from contention. “At these three schools I feel...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart returned from his two-game suspension on Friday after his confrontation with LeBron James. That also gave Stewart the opportunity to discuss the wild scene for the first time. Stewart was struck in the mouth by James while the two were competing for a rebound during...
On Wednesday afternoon, news broke that Michigan State offered to make Mel Tucker one of the highest-paid coaches in college football. According to a report from the Detroit Free Press, Michigan State offered a 10-year, $95 million deal. With Tucker seemingly locked up as the Spartans head coach, LSU appears to have whiffed on at least one coach.
24-year-old Lonzo Ball is only just starting out his NBA journey. But, already, he has made quite a bit of noise. From his days over in L.A. as the 'next great franchise great' to his time as a confident veteran in New Orleans, 'Zo has become come into his own as a point guard in the league.
Montgomery (Ala.) Pike Road defensive lineman Khurtiss Perry is leading a hotly contested recruitment heading into signing day. But the four-star said on Sunday that one team is currently ahead of the pack: Auburn. Perry told 247Sports that the Tigers, who he visited for the Iron Bowl, are the current...
Four-star On3 Consensus offensive tackle Malik Agbo of Federal Way (Wash.) Todd Beamer narrowed his list of college choices to four schools on Sunday. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder will choose between Auburn, Miami, Texas and Oklahoma during the early signing period that starts on Dec. 15. Auburn’s team mentality stands out...
Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Denver Broncos reacts in the endzone before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.(Justin Edmonds/Getty Images) (DENVER, Colo.) Greetings, good morning and happy Monday Denver!
While Georgia has remained the No. 1 team for most of the season, few spots in the CBS Sports 130 -- our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team in college football -- have brought as much intrigue as No. 2. Since Alabama lost to Texas A&M in early October and...
With a tip-off that started a little after 1 a.m. EST for the No. 4 Michigan Men’s basketball team, you’d expect energy to possibly be an issue. But, energy was hardly an issue in the Wolverines (3-1) victory over UNLV (3-1) in their opening game at the Roman Main Event in Las Vegas, NV, 74-61.
MALIBU, Calif. (AP) — Fardaws Aimaq had a career-high 34 points plus 14 rebounds as Utah Valley defeated Pepperdine 86-74 in overtime on Monday night. Connor Harding made a 3-point early in the extra period as Utah Valley (2-1) toutscored Pepperdine 15-3. Harding finished with 18 points for the Wolverines....
LAS VEGAS, NV (WKZO-AM/FM) – Michigan bounced back from their first loss of the season by beating UNLV 74-61 at the Roman Main Event tournament early Saturday morning in Las Vegas. Eli Brooks led all scorers with 22 points, including four 3-pointers, while Hunter Dickinson added 13 points and 7...
ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Darius Quisenberry scored 24 points and Antonio Dave Jr. scored 20 and Fordham defeated Rice 84-74 in the Gulf Coast Showcase on Wednesday. Antrell Charlton added 18 points for Fordham (4-3) and Chuba Ohams scored 11.
PARADISE, Nev. (AP) — Jamaree Bouyea had 20 points as San Francisco beat Towson 71-61 at the Las Vegas Invitational on Thursday night. Yauhen Massalski had 13 points for San Francisco (7-0), which earned its fifth straight win to start the season.
KISSIMMEE, Fla. (AP) — Nick Muszynski had a career-high 31 points as Belmont narrowly beat Drake 74-69 on Thursday night at the ESPN Events Invitational. Ben Sheppard had 17 points for Belmont (4-2). Will Richard added 11 points and 14 rebounds. Grayson Murphy had eight rebounds and six assists. Tremell...
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Tyler Robertson had 20 points and 12 rebounds as Portland defeated Southeast Missouri 74-68 at the Incarnate Word tournament on Saturday. Robertson also had five assists and no turnovers in his second double-double this season. Moses Wood had 16 points for Portland (6-2), which earned its...
Comments / 0