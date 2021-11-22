ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleviate the Energy Crunch

Intelligencer
 7 days ago

Consumers across the world are expecting to potentially pay more for energy this winter, and while many factors are contributing to global price fluctuations, America’s position as the world’s largest energy producer should be leveraged to ease — and avoid — this situation both at home and abroad. Now...

Interesting Engineering

Kazakhstani Crypto Miners Are Facing an 'Energy Crunch' As Exiled Chinese Miners Flock In

Cryptocurrency miners in Kazakhstan are facing power outages as Chinese miners flock to the country because their nation has made crypto mining illegal, according to the Financial Times. Back in September of 2020, China's central bank declared all cryptocurrency-backed transactions illegal within its borders, arguing for the ban of the digital currency amid national concerns about the country's borders and "safety of people's assets."
OilPrice.com

Canada's Ambitious New Plan To Save Its Oil Sands

Canada’s ambitious plan to utilize geothermal energy could help save its economically-dependent oil sands. The project was established to curb greenhouse gas emissions in oil production while demand for the energy source is still high. Demand for oil and gas is up, as we are seeing increased shortages globally, forcing...
Wind power becoming too cheap to support itself

Major efforts to bring down the cost of generating wind power should be restrained, the head of a turbine-making major has warned, citing the industry's limited ability to continue investing in new technologies and enterprises. The cost of wind power has recently dropped to levels that allow a challenge to...
Carbonised: Kyrgyz government hands out cheap coal amid energy crunch

BISHKEK (Reuters) – Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japparov told the COP26 global climate summit this month that his Central Asian nation would achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 – but right now his government is urging citizens to burn more coal. Thousands of people queue up every day to buy coal at...
U.S. Interior Blueprint Calls for Boosting Oil Royalty Rates (2)

The Biden administration on Friday issued a long-awaited blueprint for overhauling oil and gas development on federal lands that includes boosting royalty rates despite high gasoline prices that have spurred demands to accelerate domestic production. The Interior Department report recommends higher fees and more limits on federal oil and gas...
Kazakhstan looks toward nuclear solutions to tackle Bitcoin mining energy crunch

The migration of Bitcoin miners from China into Kazakhstan has caused an energy crunch in the Central Asian country. Interestingly, the president is looking to use nuclear energy to solve the problem. Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Energy suggests that Bitcoin miners are responsible for the 8% increase in domestic electricity consumption...
Reuters

Chancellor: Investors unprepared for carbon crunch

LONDON, Nov 18 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Over the past 250 years, the abundant use of coal, and later oil and natural gas, has spurred industrialisation, lifted living standards, and increased the size of the global population. Last week’s COP26 conference in Glasgow focused on the contribution of fossil fuels to global warming. Even if climate change wasn’t a pressing concern, the world would still need to adjust to running out of cheap oil and gas. The transition to alternative energy may be inevitable, but it’s bound to be disruptive. One thing is certain: transition risk is not being properly priced in the markets.
Could An Energy Crunch Lead To A Worldwide Financial Crisis?

There is a case that can be made that the present day liquidity profile and reduced capital investment in upstream sources for new supplies of petroleum, match the similar scenario of the 2008-9 financial crisis. In recent times, and partially as a result of the global pandemic, huge infusions of cash have been pumped into the market to achieve a number of objectives. Commodities began an extreme pricing upswing last year as a result of this cash infusion and pent-up demand from the shut-down phase of the pandemic. As a result, not only are there strong parallels to 2008, but current conditions are even more exaggerated as we approach 2022, thanks to continued governmental and financial intervention in the markets. In this article, we will examine some of the key causes of the 2008 financial meltdown, and compare them against relevant data in the present day. We will then tie that to current data on petroleum supplies and production to make our final case about the likelihood of a severe global financial crisis.
China, India Ramp Up Coal to Counter Short-Term Energy Supply Crunch

In the aftermath of the COP 26 climate summit in Glasgow, where a last-minute intervention by India led to a weaker declaration calling for coal to be phased down but not out, both India and China are signalling a slower exit from the world’s dirtiest fossil fuel. “Both China and...
Energy Markets Could See a ‘Series of Crunches' as Demand Grows, Oil Expert Dan Yergin Says

There is a disconnect between the "realities of the dynamics of the [oil] market" and the policies that are being implemented, said Daniel Yergin of IHS Markit. International oil companies are under pressure to cut investments into traditional energy production at a time when demand for oil is growing, and that has led to "preemptive underinvestment" in supply, he said.
Yergin: Underinvestment May Lead To Series of Energy Crunches

The oil industry is not investing enough to meet growing energy demand, including for crude, which could lead to a series of energy crunches down the road, oil expert Daniel Yergin, vice chairman of IHS Markit, told CNBC on Monday. “I think we should be conscious that one of the...
Supply-chain problems persist despite Biden’s efforts to alleviate congestion

President Biden has unveiled several steps to address the supply-chain crisis dating back to August, but stores are scrambling to keep shelves stocked and prices are rising, with experts saying the problems could persist for at least another year. Mr. Biden was scheduled to address the bottlenecks in a speech...
Oil-and-gas leasing plan shows climate agenda's limits

The big policy news over the break was the Interior Department's Black Friday release of its review of oil-and-gas leasing policy. Catch up fast: The long-awaited document recommends higher royalty rates, bidding costs and rental costs. It also calls for a more selective and restrictive approach to deciding which lands...
Oil records worst crash of 2021: what will OPEC do?

Friday 26 November the Petroleum recorded its worst day of the year, plunging to its lowest level in more than two months. The new variant called Omicron and from South Africa sparked fears of a slowdown in demand just as supply is increasing. THE crude oil prices suffered one of...
Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production

Quality Journalism for Critical Times The U.S. Interior Department recommended increased fees for oil and gas exploration on federal lands as part of a long-awaited report that environmental groups said doesn’t go far enough in limiting fossil fuels and Republicans derided as an attack on domestic producers. The report, ordered by President Joe Biden during his first week in office, […] The post Interior Department calls for oil and gas leasing updates, but not ending production appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
