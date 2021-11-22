Woolbright lifts W. Carolina over Longwood 64-53

Two notable programs have already emerged as potential landing spots for former Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler. That’s right. Rattler is officially in the transfer portal. He announced the news on Monday, just about 24 hours since Lincoln Riley departed for USC. “At this time, I would like to announce that...
A notable college football head coach has reportedly been let go on Monday morning. It was a very eventful weekend on the college football head coaching carousel. Florida hired Billy Napier away from Louisiana-Lafayette, Lincoln Riley stunned Oklahoma by leaving for USC and LSU continues to search for a new head coach.
Since I released my initial list of potential candidates for the Virginia Tech job, two of the top guys on the list have come off the board as Billy Napier became the next head coach at Florida while Dave Clawson agreed to an extension to stay at Wake Forest. So...
The Western Kentucky University men’s basketball team dug itself a hole late in the first half and never fully recovered, as the Hilltoppers fell 75-64 to South Carolina in the third-place game of the Asheville Championship on Sunday afternoon in Asheville, North Carolina. WKU shot just 31% from the floor...
FARMVILLE, Va. – A season-high 28 points from Kyla McMakin, a near double-double from Akila Smith, and a defensive stand in the final seconds of the fourth quarter propelled Longwood to a 77-76 win over Duquesne Wednesday afternoon in Willett Hall. McMakin's 28 points marked her second 20-point game of...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Jermaine Couisnard hit a clutch 3-pointer to blunt a Western Kentucky rally, finishing with 16 points, and South Carolina held off the Hilltoppers 75-64 in the consolation game of the inaugural Asheville Championship on Sunday. Devin Carter also scored 16 for the Gamecocks (2-1) and James...
FARMVILLE, Va. (AP) — Leslie Nkereuwem had 15 points off the bench to lead Longwood to an 82-42 win over American on Friday. DeShaun Wade had 14 points for Longwood (3-1). Isaiah Wilkins added 11 points. Justin Hill had six assists. Johnny O'Neil had 11 points for the Eagles (2-2).
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Jamal Bieniemy had 17 points as UTEP easily defeated Northern New Mexico 88-53 on Tuesday night. Tydus Verhoeven had 12 points for UTEP (2-1). Alfred Hollins added 11 points. Souley Boum had 10 points. Marc Howard Jr. had 14 points for the Eagles. Tyrique Weaver...
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Rakin Gary scored 17 points and Latavian Lawrence added 13 points and 11 rebounds as South Carolina State defeated St. Andrews University 67-53 Thursday night in Orangeburg. S.C. State (1-5) won for the first time under new head coach Tony Madlock who has challenged the Bulldogs with...
WILMINGTON, N.C. -- — Jaylen Sims came off the bench to score 13 points and grab eight rebounds to spark UNC Wilmington to a 65-53 victory over Coastal Carolina in nonconference play on Thursday night. Shykeim Phillips had 11 points for the Seahawks (2-2), while Trazarien White scored 10. Vince...
FARMVILLE, Va. – Junior Vonterius Woolbright led four Western Carolina players in double figures with a career-high 16 points as the Catamount defense allowed a season-low 53 points in a 64-53 win over Longwood in the final game of the Jerome Kersey Classic at Willett Hall on Sunday afternoon. WCU...
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Tristen Newton had 18 points and six assists and Brandon Johnson posted 16 points and nine rebounds as East Carolina beat Old Dominion 73-60 in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Friday night. Brandon Suggs had 10 points for East Carolina (4-1). Kalu Ezikpe had 16 points...
While Georgia has remained the No. 1 team for most of the season, few spots in the CBS Sports 130 -- our comprehensive ranking of every FBS team in college football -- have brought as much intrigue as No. 2. Since Alabama lost to Texas A&M in early October and...
DENTON, Texas (AP) — Thomas Bell had 19 points as North Texas easily beat Texas-Arlington 64-36 in nonconference play on Thursday night. Tylor Perry added 12 points for the Mean Green (2-1), while Abou Ousmane scored 11. Montez Young Jr. scored six points off the bench to lead the Mavericks...
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Armando Bacot scored 22 points to lead North Carolina to a 72-53 victory over UNC-Asheville on Tuesday night. Bacot was 8 of 14 from the floor and grabbed seven rebounds. R.J. Davis added 12 points for North Carolina (4-2), which shot 49% from the floor and made 7 of 14 from long range. Leaky Black added nine points with 11 of North Carolina's 51 rebounds.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – No. 14/15 Illinois broke open a tight contest with a decisive 21-7 run midway through the second half, which included five 3-point field goals, to pull away from Kansas State on Tuesday night in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic in front of 7,255 at the T-Mobile Center.
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Kyle Jenkins made a deep 3-pointer with 2.1 seconds remaining and Lafayette collected its first win with a 53-51 victory over Rutgers on Monday night. Ron Harper Jr. hit a 3-pointer in transition with 30 seconds left to give Rutgers a 51-50 lead. Jenkins made the...
College football coaches across the country had some tough calls to make after rivalry weekend exceeded the hype. From The Game to the Iron Bowl to Bedlam, rivalries bring a new look at top-25 rankings as well as the College Football Playoff with no result speaking louder than Michigan over Ohio State. And now, only conference championships stand between college football and an official playoff field.
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Mekhi Long sank a jumper as time expired to lift Old Dominion to a 62-61 victory over Longwood on Friday. Long finished with 16 points, six rebounds and four blocks to lead the Monarchs (3-4), while C.J. Keyser scored 12. Justin Hill had 14 points for...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Noah Horchler had 25 points and 11 rebounds and Nate Watson added 23 points as Providence topped Saint Peter's 85-71 on Saturday. Horchler hit 9 of 10 shots, including 3 of 4 3-pointers for a career-high at Providence. He added five assists. Watson added six rebounds and two blocked shots.
