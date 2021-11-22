ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Li-Metal to Increase Lithium Metal Anode Production Capacity at New US Facility

StreetInsider.com
 7 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Capacity Expansion to Advance Development of Anode Production Technology for Next-Generation Batteries. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 22, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Stellantis Signs Lithium Supply Agreement with Vulcan Energy

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Stellantis Signs Lithium Supply Agreement with Vulcan Energy. Agreement supports decarbonized supply of key raw material for electrified vehicle battery packs. Key element to power Stellantis’ aggressive electrification strategy. AMSTERDAM, November 29,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
thefabricator.com

TCI Precision Metals introduces Machine-Ready for Production materials for lights-out operation

TCI Precision Metals has introduced close-tolerance, Machine-Ready for Production (MRP) materials. The made-to-order blanks eliminate the need for in-house sawing, grinding, flattening, and squaring operations and outside processing. Each blank arrives deburred, clean, and to the customer’s net specifications as close as +/-0.0005 in. dimensionally and 0.002-in. flatness, squareness, and...
INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lithium#Gm#Anode#Ion#Streetinsider Premium#Li Metal Corp#Fse#The Company#Company#Beyo
StreetInsider.com

Li-Metal Advanced Anode Development Facility Becomes Operational

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Markham-Based Lithium Anode Materials Lab to Increase Development Capability for North American Next-Generation Battery Makers. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 25, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal...
BUSINESS
technologynetworks.com

Biosynth Carbosynth and Shengquan Acquire New Plant to Increase Production Capacities in China

Biosynth Carbosynth, a leading life sciences reagents and custom synthesis and manufacturing services company, and JINAN SHENGQUAN GROUP SHARE-HOLDING CO., LTD. announced their acquisition of Kexing Biopharmaceutical Co., Ltd’s raw material factory in Jinan, China. With this acquisition, Biosynth Carbosynth’s and Shengquan’s joint venture Carbotang expands the production capacities significantly. The more than 30,000 square meter property contains a comprehensive factory building on 5 floors, a demo workshop and a large warehouse including a state-of-the-art dangerous material storage. The expansion through a further production site now allows the group more flexibility and larger production volumes together with an increased production reliability. This is an essential prerequisite in the production of Biosynth Carbosynth’s products.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Edison Battery Metals Changes Name to Edison Lithium Corp.

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 22, 2021) - Edison Battery Metals (TSXV: EDDY) (OTCQB: EDDYF) (FSE: VV0) ("Edison" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be changing its name from "Edison Battery Metals Corp." to "Edison Lithium Corp." to better reflect its focus on the lithium market.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Cruz Battery Metals Commences Drilling on the 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2021) - Cruz Battery Metals Corp. (CSE: CRUZ) (OTC Pink: BKTPF) (FSE: A3CWU7) ("Cruz" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that a drill program consisting of 4-6 holes is now underway on the 100-percent-owned ~6,215-acre 'Solar Lithium Project' in Nevada. Cruz's 'Solar Lithium Project' directly borders American Lithium Corp.'s TLC project (see map below). According to the Stantec report dated April 15, 2020, the Tonopah Lithium Claims (TLC Project) currently contains 5.37 Mt (million tonnes) Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) measured and indicated with another 1.76 Mt LCE inferred. Results from Cruz's recent sampling program on the 'Solar Lithium Project' included values as high as 1,610 parts per million ("ppm") lithium ("Li"). This drill program is designed to test the high-grade target areas identified from the information provided by the recent sampling program. Lithium prices have recently broken out to all-time highs, increasing by over 100-percent since August 1, 2021, and are now up over 300-percent in 2021. In addition, investor interest in lithium stocks continues to be robust. Cruz Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Cruz may not necessarily be indicative of the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.
NEVADA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Li-Metal Outlines Commercialization Strategy and Provides Business Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a leading developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies critical for next-generation batteries, today provided a business update and outlined its strategy for commercialization by 2025.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Grid Metals Corp. Announces Terms for CAD $6.3 Million Funding Agreement with Lithium Royalty Corp.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 17, 2021 / GRID METALS CORP. (TSXV:GRDM)(OTCQB: MSMGF) ("Grid" or the "Company") today announced it has entered into a term sheet with Lithium Royalty Corp. ( "LRC") ( a leading pure play battery royalty and streaming company ) to finance its lithium assets in Manitoba and Ontario. The closing of the transaction outlined in the term sheet will be subject to final due diligence of LRC and documentation. Upon closing Grid will receive 1) proceeds US$1.25 Million from the sale of a 25% interest in its lithium projects, 2) US$2.25 million from the grant of project royalties on its lithium assets and 3) C$ 1,650,356 from completion of a private placement from LRC with all proceeds advanced to Grid at closing. Total funding to Grid in CAD $ equivalent is approximately CAD $ 6.3 million. The transaction also envisions the creation of a lithium focused spin-out company.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

American Manganese Invited to Present at Upcoming Battery Recycling Conferences

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Closing the Loop with the RecycLiCo Patented Process. SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2021 / American Manganese Inc. (TSXV:AMY)(OTCQB: AMYZF)(FSE:2AM) ("AMY" or the "Company") is pleased to present its patented lithium-ion battery recycling process (RecycLiCo) at the upcoming E-Waste World Conference and Benchmark Mineral's Battery Sustainability Summit.
ENVIRONMENT
StreetInsider.com

Phoenix Motor Inc (PEV) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phoenix Motor Inc (NASDAQ: PEV) files for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Phoenix Motor Inc., doing business as “Phoenix Motorcars” through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Phoenix Cars LLC, Phoenix Motorcars Leasing LLC, and EdisonFuture Motor, Inc., currently designs, assembles, and integrates electric drive systems and light and medium duty electric vehicles (“EVs”) and markets and sells electric vehicle chargers for the commercial and residential markets.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

EV maker Phoenix Motors files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Phoenix Motors filed for an initial public offering in the United States on Monday, becoming the latest electric-vehicle (EV) maker looking to cash in on a growing investor appetite for eco-friendly automobiles. Phoenix Motors disclosed its finances for the first time in its filing, revealing a fall in...
BUSINESS
Tree Hugger

Who Makes Electric Car Batteries? EV Battery Market and Materials

Electric vehicle batteries has come a long way since the first electric vehicles were invented in the 1830s. Modern electric vehicles run on lithium-ion batteries, which were introduced in 1991. As the EV battery and energy storage markets grow, manufacturers continue to experiment with chemistries, configurations, and production processes—with the...
CARS
Dallas News

Commercial Metals Company

Metal products firm based in Irving is a Fortune 500 company that operates metal recycling centers, steel mills, steel fabrication facilities, construction-related product services and heat treating facilities in the U.S. and Europe. CMC’s steel can be found in AT&T Stadium in Dallas and the Pentagon and is the backbone of highways, bridges and buildings all over the world.
DALLAS, TX
tctmagazine.com

Additive Industries doubles metal 3D printing productivity with new MetalFABG2

Additive Industries has kicked off Formnext 2021 with the launch of its next generation metal 3D printing system and a series of partnership announcements. The new MetalFABG2 series boasts over 150 updates and is said to offer double the productivity of previous models with features including optimised gas flow and heat management, updated process parameters and automated beam quality measurements. With three versions available (Core, Automation, and Continuous Production), the Dutch additive manufacturing company says the launch bolsters its promise to "provide bigger, better and faster systems" and follows last year's announcement of a larger 12-laser MetalFAB-600 machine.
ENGINEERING
StreetInsider.com

EMX Receives Scheduled US$2.25 Million Payment for the Berenguela Silver-Copper Project in Peru

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2021) - EMX Royalty Corporation(NYSE American: EMX) (TSXV: EMX) (FSE: 6E9)(the "Company", or "EMX") is pleased to announce receipt of a US $2.25 million payment for the Berenguela silver-copper project ("Berenguela" or the "Project") in Peru from Aftermath Silver Ltd. (TSXV: AAG) (OTCQB: AAGFF) ("Aftermath Silver"). EMX's interest in Berenguela resulted from the Company's acquisition of a portfolio of royalty interests and payments from SSR Mining Inc. and certain of its subsidiaries ("SSR Mining") (see EMX news releases dated July 29, and October 21, 2021).
METAL MINING

Comments / 0

Community Policy