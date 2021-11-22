Connect With The Grandkids With These Thanksgiving Day Activities

Spending time with the grandkids on Thanksgiving and looking for something to do that doesn’t involve eating turkey and watching football? We’ve got a few activities that offer fun and connection time with the little ones.

Partner up with grandkids to help set the table, clean up after the meal, and assist with any chores that come up. Working together can be fun, and as an added bonus, cut down on the workload.

Bust out the games post-meal for some friendly competition. UNO, Monopoly, Pictionary, Trouble, the list goes on and on. Turn it into a family challenge and crown a Thanksgiving Day Champion, with a full year of bragging rights up for grabs!

Coloring is something everyone can do, even adults. So grab some coloring books or print some themed coloring sheets (coloringhome.com) and create your very own masterpiece.

If weather allows, taking a walk or hitting the backyard playground can shake off some of the post-turkey sluggishness. And if you really want to get moving, and take advantage of the extra “hands”, grab a rake and start raking. For added fun, make some leaf piles and let the kids jump in before bagging.

Gather around the family album and take a stroll down memory lane. Children love to hear stories about the past and learn about family they may have never met. Captivate them with tales of your youth, but be sure to leave out the naughty stuff (Santa might be watching).

Connect with family members that live out of town via a phone or Zoom call. Making time to include them in the holiday festivities will certainly make their day.

Take time to talk about what you are thankful for this year. This can be a simple expression before the meal or you can turn it into a craft activity. The internet is full of ideas, but here is one of our favorites: Make a Thankful Turkey. pbs.org/parents/crafts-and-experiments/gratitude-turkey

With Christmas right around the corner, and the mailbox full of Black Friday ads, browse the sales and finalize your Christmas list. This can be fun, and helpful if you have any hard-to-buy-for family members.

And no Thanksgiving celebration would be complete without tuning into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. With the giant balloons and exciting performers, this holiday tradition is a must-watch for the grandkids, and a great way to kick off the Christmas season. Airing on NBC, 9am-12pm

By Lindsay McDonald

