ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelbyville, KY

Connect With The Grandkids With These Thanksgiving Day Activities

Today's Transitions
Today's Transitions
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qobfT_0d3coMkK00

Spending time with the grandkids on Thanksgiving and looking for something to do that doesn’t involve eating turkey and watching football? We’ve got a few activities that offer fun and connection time with the little ones.

Partner up with grandkids to help set the table, clean up after the meal, and assist with any chores that come up. Working together can be fun, and as an added bonus, cut down on the workload.

Bust out the games post-meal for some friendly competition. UNO, Monopoly, Pictionary, Trouble, the list goes on and on. Turn it into a family challenge and crown a Thanksgiving Day Champion, with a full year of bragging rights up for grabs!

Coloring is something everyone can do, even adults. So grab some coloring books or print some themed coloring sheets (coloringhome.com) and create your very own masterpiece.

If weather allows, taking a walk or hitting the backyard playground can shake off some of the post-turkey sluggishness. And if you really want to get moving, and take advantage of the extra “hands”, grab a rake and start raking. For added fun, make some leaf piles and let the kids jump in before bagging.

Gather around the family album and take a stroll down memory lane. Children love to hear stories about the past and learn about family they may have never met. Captivate them with tales of your youth, but be sure to leave out the naughty stuff (Santa might be watching).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dqnlZ_0d3coMkK00

Connect with family members that live out of town via a phone or Zoom call. Making time to include them in the holiday festivities will certainly make their day.

Take time to talk about what you are thankful for this year. This can be a simple expression before the meal or you can turn it into a craft activity. The internet is full of ideas, but here is one of our favorites: Make a Thankful Turkey. pbs.org/parents/crafts-and-experiments/gratitude-turkey

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WtVvF_0d3coMkK00

With Christmas right around the corner, and the mailbox full of Black Friday ads, browse the sales and finalize your Christmas list. This can be fun, and helpful if you have any hard-to-buy-for family members.

And no Thanksgiving celebration would be complete without tuning into the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. With the giant balloons and exciting performers, this holiday tradition is a must-watch for the grandkids, and a great way to kick off the Christmas season. Airing on NBC, 9am-12pm

By Lindsay McDonald

P.S. Check out this Christmas Open House in Shelbyville, Ky.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Today's Transitions

What are you thankful for?

Today, we give thanks for all our blessings. Wishing you and yours a joy-filled Thanksgiving. Tell us what you’re thankful for in the comments below!. P.S. Starting on your holiday shopping? Check out our gift guide for the not-so-young.
LIFESTYLE
Today's Transitions

Give Your Loved One Some Space (and that includes the holidays)

Holiday meals can be both wonderful and hectic. Honoring a loved one’s need for quiet as well as connection is key for success. “Sometimes the chaos of the day is too much for someone with physical or cognitive issues,” says Becky Beanblossom, former president of Home Instead Senior Care. Often saying hello to everyone and eating amounts to a full day for a loved one, and it’s best to let them retreat or go home early if they need to, she says. Encouraging them to help plan the menu is also a way to ensure that there will be food available that they can digest. “Just remember, forcing someone to stay when they feel uncomfortable or anxious is just asking for hurt feelings or conflict,” Becky says.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Shelbyville, KY
Society
City
Shelbyville, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
City
Turkey, KY
Today's Transitions

Simple Acts Of Comfort Go A Long Way

Asking an older adult what kind of assistance they would like goes a long way in increasing their comfort and reducing frustration. Simple acts such as offering a blanket or sweater can make a huge difference in the comfort of an older adult. It is important you don’t rush older adults, allow plenty of time for visits or appointments to decrease anxiety.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Help Your Loved One Prepare For The Holidays

If you are caring for someone with Alzheimer’s or another dementia, these tips from the Alzheimer’s Association can help you make holiday family gatherings a success for your visitors and your loved one. Prepare your loved one for the family gathering. Preparing your loved one for the upcoming holiday events...
SOCIETY
Today's Transitions

Is Your Loved One Losing Their Memory?

We are taught many lessons in life, but an important one seems to fall through the cracks — how to deal with a loved one suffering from memory issues. So, what steps should you take when your loved one is developing memory problems? Who do you turn to? Courtney Whitaker, former life enrichment director of programs at Masonic Homes of Louisville, offers professional advice on steps to take to effectively maneuver one of life’s toughest tasks.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Today's Transitions

Learn Something New: Write a Book

Mary Popham of Clifton, Kentucky, says the first step in writing a book is to organize your ideas by creating an outline. She admits that she is a “pantster,” who writes by the seat of her pants: “I write my outline in retrospect,” she says. Whether you create your outline before, during, or after writing, it is essential to create a web of ideas to ensure all plot points come to a successful conclusion by the end.
NELSON COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Christmas#Uno
Today's Transitions

Transition To Thanksgiving With Six Easy Home Decor Tips

Nothing says Thanksgiving like grateful sentiments, harvest themes, and his and her scarecrows. Whether you usually host a large family gathering for the November holiday or keep it small, there are some easy ways to add some cozy to your home, without the need of a designer. Check out how this local homeowner created a cozy oasis for the Thanksgiving holiday, one that can be enjoyed throughout the fall season.
HOME & GARDEN
Today's Transitions

Four Tips For Hosting A Guest-Friendly Holiday Party

Sallie Plass, owner of Etiquette Enrichment, says using social media to extend a party invitation is not a good idea. “There is nothing better than a written or printed invitation that says ‘I value your attendance at my event,’” she says. A general invitation on social media doesn’t show as much effort, and they often get lost in the white noise of Facebook or email.
LIFESTYLE
Today's Transitions

Schedule A House Call

As people decline physically, it becomes an increasing challenge to get them to their physician’s office. Often someone can have multiple specialists they see regularly, along with a primary physician. This takes quite a bit of time, energy, and planning on the part of the patient and family. A great...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Today's Transitions

Lose The Keys (On Purpose!) With These Electronic Lock Options

Losing your keys is a drag, we all know that. It is just one of several reasons that an electronic or wireless door locking system would help remedy the plague of perpetually lost keys. A keyless system is also beneficial for those who are often away from their homes due to work or travel. If your neighbor needs to check to see if your basement has flooded, you could remotely unlock your wireless system from an app while reclining in your beach chair. Perhaps you care for a loved one who has taken to wandering and you need a way to secure the home between caregivers. Whatever the reason may be, electronic locks may be the answer you need to simplify your life. There are three types of electronic locks: biometric, smart locks, and keypad.
ELECTRONICS
Today's Transitions

Today's Transitions

Louisville, KY
136
Followers
147
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Encouraging decisions that create a beautiful life. Lifestyle related stories with profiles that inspire intentional living. For any caregivers, we provide a resource guide and directory for help as well as solutions to everyday problems.

 https://www.todaystransitionsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy